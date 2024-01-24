Eagles reportedly interview intriguing up-and-comer for OC opening 

The Eagles interviewed Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson for their offensive coordinator opening, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday.

After a disastrous finish to the 2023 season, the Eagles decided to keep head coach Nick Sirianni but fired both of their top coordinators and are currently searching for their replacements.

Johnson is the second known candidate to interview for the OC job, joining former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

The 35-year-old Johnson is certainly an intriguing candidate and is viewed as a clear up-and-comer in the NFL.

In 2023, Johnson was the quarterbacks coach with the Houston Texans and helped guide first-round quarterback C.J. Stroud to an impressive rookie season. Based on that success, it’s no surprise Johnson is garnering offensive coordinator consideration.

And Johnson also has a history with Sirianni. The two were on the same staff in Indianapolis in 2019-20 under Frank Reich. Johnson was a quality control coach in Indianapolis in 2020, the final year Sirianni was the OC in Indy before getting hired as the Eagles head coach.

Before joining the Texans in 2023, Johnson worked as an assistant quarterbacks coach with the Vikings.

While Johnson’s rise as a coach has been pretty quick, he did play the quarterback position at a high level. He was the starter at Texas A&M and was actually with the Eagles during training camp in 2011 so he’s at least familiar with the organization.

The Eagles fired Brian Johnson after just one year as their offensive coordinator. While Johnson did interview for two head coaching jobs this offseason, the Eagles’ offense clearly needed to improve after 2023. There was something off between Sirianni, Brian Johnson and quarterback Jalen Hurts. And the offense was not nearly as good as it was a year before with Shane Steichen as the offensive coordinator.

Of course, the Eagles’ offensive coordinator job is a position that’s a bit rare because the OC calls plays under an offensive head coach. In Houston this season, offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik was the play caller.

