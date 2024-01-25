The Eagles fired Brian Johnson after just one season as their offensive coordinator and are looking for his replacement.

At the Eagles’ year-end press conference, head coach Nick Sirianni said the Eagles are looking for an offensive coordinator with fresh ideas to be in charge on that side of the football and bring his own scheme to Philly.

Here’s all the latest news on their candidates:

Jan. 25 — Kellen Moore: The Eagles are interviewing Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, ESPN reported. Moore is now likely available after the Chargers officially hired Jim Harbaugh as their head coach.

Moore, 35, spend the 2023 season as the Chargers’ offensive coordinator after four seasons as the Cowboys offensive coordinator. He was the Cowboys QBs coach in 2018. Moore is also a former player. He went undrafted out of Boise State in 2012 but was with the Lions and Cowboys in the NFL, playing in just three career games, all in 2015.

Moore does have experience as an offensive play-caller but his stock isn’t quite as high now as it was a few years ago. The Chargers weren’t very good in 2023 and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had an excellent season after Moore left. But the Cowboys’ offense and Prescott were successful under Moore too.

Jan. 24 — Jerrod Johnson: The Eagles have reportedly interviewed Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson, ESPN reported. Johnson, 35, is considered to be an up-and-comer in the NFL after a really successful season as C.J. Stroud’s coach in Houston. Stroud had a magical rookie season with Johnson helping to lead the way.

Johnson also has a history with Sirianni. The two were on Frank Reich’s staff together in Indianapolis in 2019-20 with Johnson being a quality control coach in 2020, which was Sirianni’s final season as offensive coordinator before getting the Eagles’ head coaching job.

Johnson was a high-level quarterback at Texas A&M and was actually with the Eagles in training camp in 2011. He also has a varied background having coached under Kyle Shanahan, Frank Reich, Kevin O’Connell and Bobby Slowik.

Jan. 23 — Kliff Kingsbury: The Eagles interviewed USC senior offensive analyst Kliff Kingsbury, NFL Network reported. Of course, Kingsbury is better known as the former head coach of the Arizona Cardinals and former head coach at Texas Tech. Kingsbury comes from the Air Raid system and actually played under the late Mike Leach at Texas Tech before getting drafted in the sixth-round of the 2033 draft.

Kingsbury, 44, began his coaching career at Houston before moving on to become the OC at Texas A&M before head coaching roles at Tech and with the Cardinals. While Kingsbury had some offensive success in the NFL, that success certainly fizzled. In 2021, the Cardinals had an Eagles-like collapse. They started the season with a 10-2 record before losing four of their last five games and getting bounced in the wild-card round. They bottomed out in 2022 with a 4-13 record and Kingsbury was fired. The Cardinals hired former Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon to replace Kingsbury in 2023.

While there are plenty of reasons to be wary of Kingsbury, he at least has NFL play-calling experience, which could come in handy under the Eagles’ preferred model of having an OC who will oversee that side of the football.

