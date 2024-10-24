How big plays have become the Eagles' offensive identity

They can do it a lot of different ways.

With short passes that turn into long gains. With a running back who’s one of the greatest home run threats the game has seen in recent years. With a quarterback who has two elite deep-ball targets.

Through six games, the Eagles are the top big-play team in the NFL.

They already have 10 plays from scrimmage of at least 40 yards in just six games, two more than they had all last year in 17 games. The Ravens, with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, have the next-most with nine in seven games.

Ten is the Eagles’ most 40-yard plays through six games since 2004, when they had 11 – six of them Donovan McNabb passes to T.O.

Six of the 10 have come in the passing game, four in the running game. Last year, they had eight all year – seven passing, one rushing.

“We talk a lot about explosive plays,” Nick Sirianni said. “Hey, you get explosive plays, it creates points, right? And vice versa on defense.

“We have the players to be able to create those. Yeah, the guys have done a good job of hitting (them). “When you're able to hit those and be explosive, it gives you a better chance to score points.”

Of those 10 plays of at least 40 yards, eight either directly or indirectly resulted in touchdowns. Of the two others, the one vs. the Browns clinched the win so the Eagles weren’t trying to score, and one vs. the Saints was followed by a turnover.

Despite playing only three games, A.J. Brown is tied for 3rd-most 40-yard catches in the NFL with three.

Despite playing only four games, Dallas Goedert is one of only two tight ends with multiple 40-yard catches. The Falcons’ Kyle Pitts also has two.

And Saquon Barkley already has four 40-yard runs – more than he had in his last 47 games as a Giant. Only four other backs this year have more than one.

And DeVonta Smith has one 40-yard TD as well.

“I think really that comes down a lot of times to premiere players doing an excellent job, simple as that,” Kellen Moore said. “We have some excellent players that do a great job when the ball is in their hands, and obviously we're fortunate to have those guys.

“Any time you can flip the field quickly like that, huge, huge opportunities in this game. It's hard to go 12, 14 plays consecutively, be consistent, which naturally you have to in this league. But any time you can have those quick scores, quick explosive plays, they are critical to the opportunities to score.”

The Eagles have had 62 drives this year and scored touchdowns on 16 of them. When they have a 40-yard play, they’ve scored on 50 percent of their drives. When they haven’t, they’ve scored on 15 percent of their drives. (Not counting the kneeldowns at the end of the Browns game.)

One of the reasons the Eagles have gotten off to slow starts – still scoreless in the first quarter – is that Moore has dialed up a number of early deep balls that haven’t connected. That puts the Eagles in a quick 2nd- or 3rd-and long hole, and makes it tough to convert. Only one of their 37-longest plays this year has come in a first quarter.

“It's been a bit sporadic this season,” Hurts said. “Some guys being in and out (with injuries), but we naturally have a good chemistry just knowing those guys for a very long time. That's why I think it's important to always put in the offseason work because you just continue to develop the chemistry with your guys.”

The early deep shots aren’t going to go away. As long as the Eagles are hitting on a healthy percentage, it’s still a good play.

Despite not having Smith for one game, Brown for three and Goedert for two, Hurts is tied with Brock Purdy, Jared Goff and Jackson for the most 40-yard completions in the league this year.

“We talk about identity, but I think that's a part of our identity,” Hurts said. “So I think (the misses) are something we've got to accept.”

