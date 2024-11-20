Eagles open practice window for punt returner Britain Covey

The Eagles opened the practice window for punt returner and receiver Britain Covey, who has missed the last seven games with a broken scapula bone in his shoulder.

The move allows Covey to practice for up to three weeks before the Eagles have to decide whether to shut him down for the year or activate him to the 53-man roster. He’s been on IR since Sept. 24.

Covey averaged 14.4 yards on 29 punt returns last year, the 3rd-highest average in Eagles history (behind Brian Wetbrook’s 15.3 in 2003 and DeSean Jackson’s 15.2 in 2009) and the 3rd-highest in the NFL last year (behind Marvin Mims’ 16.4 and Derius Davis’s 16.0).

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Covey, a 3rd-year undrafted free agent out of Utah, had one punt return for nine yards and three fair catches before he got hurt in the Week 3 game against the Saints at the Superdome.

He was also starting to work into the rotation as a slot receiver and had seven catches in his first three games after catching just four passes in his first two seasons.

In Covey’s absence, rookie Cooper DeJean has been handling punt returns, and is averaging 11.8 yards on 14 returns, 6th-highest in the NFL. He’s also become a full-time slot corner since the bye week.

The Eagles will have a decision to make whether or not to continue going with DeJean or give those responsibilities back to Covey.

Considering DeJean’s defensive role – he’s been playing over 50 snaps per game – it might make sense to take punt return away to lighten his load a bit. But he’s very good at it, so it’s not an easy call.

"I can't say enough good things about Cooper and what he's done, not only as a defensive player, but going back out there (returning punts),” special teams coach Michael Clay said Tuesday.

“We kind of had a rough start in Tampa Bay and that's just on me as a coach more than anything else. Getting him settled in after the bye week, he's done an unbelievable job.

“It’s always nice to have two options. You get a little more creative with it in having both Covey, when he does return at some point, and having Cooper. So going forward, we feel confident when Covey does get to come back or if it takes a little bit longer that we have Cooper back there."

Among punt returners in Eagles history with at least 10 returns, DeJean ranks ninth with his 11.8 average and Covey is tied for 10th with Darren Sproles and Brian Mitchell at 11.7.

The Eagles also re-signed defensive tackle Siaki Ika to the practice squad and released receiver Kyle Phillips from the practice squad. Ika was on the practice squad for six days last month. Phillips had been on the practice squad since Sept. 3.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSS | Watch on YouTube