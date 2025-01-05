Trending
Eagles' opponents for 2025 NFL season set 

The NFL schedule release is months away but we now know all of the Eagles' 2025 opponents.

By Dave Zangaro

The Eagles are gearing up to host a playoff game next weekend against the Packers but we now know all of their opponents for the 2025 season.

In 2024, the Eagles finished with a 14-3 record and a first-place finish in the NFC East. They’ll have a first-place schedule in 2025. They play the AFC West, the NFC North and the first-place teams from the AFC East, NFC West and NFC South.

After technically having nine home games in 2024 (one was in São Paulo), the Eagles will be on the road nine times in 2025.

We already knew most of their opponents before today but now we know all of them. The full schedule will likely be announced in May.

Here are their 2025 opponents:

Home

Dallas Cowboys
New York Giants
Washington Commanders
Detroit Lions
Chicago Bears
Los Angeles Rams
Denver Broncos
Las Vegas Raiders

Road

Dallas Cowboys
New York Giants
Washington Commanders
Green Bay Packers
Minnesota Vikings
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers
Buffalo Bills

