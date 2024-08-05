A Philadelphia Eagles fan with cheers in the stands at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Does the price tag of flying to Brazil to see the Philadelphia Eagles' 2024 season opener against the Green Day Packers have you feeling green, then there is a cheaper option with far less travel available.

Birds fans are being given the opportunity to flock to Lincoln Financial Field on Friday night, Sept. 6, 2024, to watch the São Paulo game on big screens.

"The Eagles Season Kickoff Watch Party presented by Bud Light will offer a gameday-like atmosphere," the team said in a news release.

Here's what to know about the season opening game watch party:

When do doors open for the Eagles' opener game watch party at The Linc?

Doors to watch the NFL's first-ever game in Brazil with fellow Eagles fans open at 6 p.m. ET on Sept. 6, 2024. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m.

How much does it cost to get into the Eagles game watch?

This party isn't free. General public tickets cost $30 for the lower bowl and $35 for the club level.

For $50 you can access the field and locker room pregame, the Eagles said.

Tickets go on sale at 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5, and can be purchased online.

How much does parking cost?

Fans can purchase pre-paid parking pass for $15 a car. "Parking on the night of the event will be at a higher price as other events are occurring in the Sports Complex," the watch party ticket page says.

What will you get for the price of admission?

The Eagles highlighted the perks of being at the Linc for the opener:

Large LED screens to enhance the viewing experience

Brazilian menu offerings with a Philly twist

Live performances by the Eagles Cheerleaders, Drumline, and DJ Diamond Kuts

Autograph signings with Eagles Legends

How can you watch the game from the comfort of your home?

Would you rather watch the game from the comfort of your Eagles nest with friends and family instead of shelling out money to head to the stadium? The game will be shown live on NBC10 and Peacock.

