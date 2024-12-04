When is Eagles-Panthers? How to watch the Birds go for 9th straight win

The month of October came and went without the Philadelphia Eagles losing a game. And the same thing happened in November.

The streaking Eagles closed out their November slate with yet another statement victory on the road, this time taking down two-time MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens 24-19 for an eighth straight win. The combination of a stout defensive showing and a big second half from Saquon Barkley continued to be a winning formula for Nick Sirianni's team.

Following back-to-back tough matchups on the road, the 10-2 Eagles will now return to the friendly confines of Lincoln Financial Field for a Week 14 battle with the 3-9 Carolina Panthers.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

While Carolina enters with one of the league's worst records, head coach Dave Canales' team has been much more competitive since quarterback Bryce Young reentered the starting lineup in Week 8. The Panthers have gone 2-3 over that stretch and are coming off consecutive three-point losses to the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Young, the No. 1 overall pick in 2023 who was benched two weeks into this season, has finally started showing signs of a potential franchise quarterback, as well, posting 216.4 passing yards per game along with a combined six touchdowns and three picks. But Young will now face arguably the NFL's best defense and an Eagles team looking to keep the pressure on the NFC-leading Detroit Lions in the race for the No. 1 seed.

Barrett Brooks breaks down one of the Eagles' three sacks on reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson in Week 13.

So, can Philadelphia avoid a trap game with showdowns against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders looming? Here's how to watch Eagles-Panthers:

When is the Eagles' next game?

The Eagles will battle the Panthers on Sunday, Dec. 8.

What time is the Eagles vs. Panthers game?

Kickoff from the Linc is set for 1 p.m. ET.

What will the weather be for the Eagles vs. Panthers game?

The NBC10 forecast for Sunday in Philly shows intervals of clouds and sunshine with a high of 48 degrees and a low of 34. There are also projected winds at 10 to 15 mph and a 20% chance of rain.

What TV channel is the Eagles vs. Panthers game on?

Eagles-Panthers will air on Fox.

How to stream the Eagles vs. Panthers game live online

The game will also be available to stream on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports app.

How to watch Eagles-Panthers coverage on NBC10, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Start your football Sunday with "Eagles Gameday Kickoff" on NBC10 at 9:30 a.m. ET. Then, flip over to NBC Sports Philadelphia at 11:30 a.m. ET for "Birds Huddle: Game Day" followed by "Eagles Pregame Live."

"Eagles Postgame Live" will air on NBC Sports Philadelphia following the conclusion of Eagles-Panthers. NBC10 will have more postgame coverage with "Eagles Gameday Final" following Sunday Night Football.

What is the Philadelphia Eagles' schedule?

Four of the Birds' final five games will be played at the Linc. Here's a look at their remaining schedule:

Week 14, vs. Carolina

Week 15, vs. Pittsburgh

Week 16, at Washington

Week 17, vs. Dallas

Week 18, vs. NY Giants

A year removed from the onset of a historic collapse, Nick Sirianni and the Eagles dispatched the Ravens in Week 13 to settle any doubts that they are legit contenders. Reuben Frank explains why this 10-2 start feels totally different than last year's 10-2 start.