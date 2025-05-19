The "road to victory" for the Philadelphia Eagles over the Kansas City Chiefs has led to a new piece of fine art turning up in the Super Bowl-winning City of Brotherly Love.

Last week, mascot Swoop and members of the Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleaders celebrated Édouard Manet’s 1871 masterpiece "The Croquet Party" going on display at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

"This year, Sasha Suda, the George D. Widener Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, made a friendly wager with Julián Zugazagoitia, Director & CEO of the Nelson-Atkins Museum about the outcome of the game, and both institutions put forth a treasured Manet from their respective collections," the Philly Museum of Art said.

Well, Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirianni and the Eagles crushed Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX a couple years after the Chiefs beat the Birds in the Super Bowl, so the KC fine art museum had to pya up.

"We congratulate Philadelphia on an exciting Super Bowl win and look forward to seeing our treasured Manet in conversation with the incredible collection at the Philadelphia Museum of Art,” Zugazagoitia said. "'The Croquet Party' will be in very good company, and we are delighted to continue our Museum Bowl friendship and rivalry."

"We are thrilled to continue the celebration of our champions with a victory of our own,” Suda said. "Julián was a great sport."

Guest can see the painting (surrounded in Eagles kelly green) in Section 252 through August 17, 2025, the PMA said.