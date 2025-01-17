Eagles pledge $500K to benefit Los Angeles wildfire relief efforts

As they get set to host the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC divisional round on Sunday, the Eagles are joining the relief effort after wildfires ripped through Southern California.

Among other efforts, the Eagles are donating $500,000 to the California Community Foundation to give resources to those who have been affected by the wildfires in Souther California.

“Our hearts are with everyone who has been suffering from the destruction caused by the wildfires in the Greater Los Angeles area,” Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement released by the team. “We are grateful for the heroic efforts of the first responders who have bravely stepped up to protect those affected. Their courage and sacrifice during this critical time of need is inspiring.

“We recognize the lasting effects a natural disaster can have on a community, and we are compelled to join the recovery efforts. The victims, first responders, and all who have been affected will continue to be on our minds and in our hearts.”

The Rams last weekend were supposed to host the Minnesota Vikings in the wild-card round but that game was moved to Arizona and played at State Farm Stadium.

The California Community Foundation’s efforts focus on housing, case management, mental health and medial care for those displaced by the fires.

In addition to the $500K donation, the Eagles are also taking part in more fundraising efforts to support the Los Angeles community:

• One hundred percent of the proceeds from the Eagles’ 50/50 raffle on Sunday will be donated to the American Red Cross for wildlife relief in California.

• The Eagles are donating to Best Friends Animal Society to cover expenses for animals in the Los Angles Area.

• The Eagles are covering transportation, adoption fees and care costs to fly homeless animals from the wildfires to the Philadelphia area for animals to be adopted. This effort is being facilitated by Best Friends Animal Society and Providence Animal Center.

• Game-worn Eagles jerseys, a game ball and more items from Sunday’s game will be up for bit on NFL auction with proceeds benefitting American Red Cross.

• A Santa Monica Eagles bar, Britannia Pub, will collect items and donations for local residents during a watch party on Sunday. The Eagles will support the fundraiser with giveaways and prizes.

• At the Linc on Sunday, the Eagles will hold a messaging campaign to encourage fans to participate in the support.

