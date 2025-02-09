A look at 10 Eagles postseason records and milestones within reach

Welcome to our weekly – or in this case bi-weekly – look at various postseason records and milestones within reach for the Eagles, this time in Super Bowl LIX.

In the big picture, these achievements aren’t that important. It's all about the win. But they’re fun to keep track of as the Eagles take on the Chiefs at the Superdome on Sunday.

1. Jalen chasing history

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

If the Eagles win, Hurts will become the 14th quarterback to win multiple Super Bowls and only the third to do it before his 27th birthday, joining Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger. A win would be his sixth in the postseason, which would be 3rd-most among quarterbacks before their 27th birthday, along with Patrick Mahomes and Roethlisberger. Hurts has three career Super Bowl rushing touchdowns, two shy of Emmitt Smith’s record. If he has a passer rating over 100, he would join Brady, Terry Bradshaw, Joe Montana, Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman and Russell Wilson as the seventh quarterback with multiple Super Bowls at 100 or higher. And finally, Hurts has thrown 206 consecutive postseason passes without an interception. That’s the 2nd-longest streak ever and just nine shy of the NFL record of 215 set from 2006 through 2011 by Drew Brees. Hurts' streak of seven consecutive postseason starts without an interception is already the longest in NFL history. Including regular-season and postseason games, Hurts has a streak of nine straight starts without an INT. That's tied for 7th-longest in history and two shy of Justin Herbert's record of 11.

2. Goedert closing in on some all-timers

Dallas Goedert has caught at least four passes in nine consecutive playoff games, the 7th-longest streak ever and 2nd-longest by a tight end, behind Travis Kelce’s 15-game streak that ended in the AFC Championship Game two weeks ago. Four catches Sunday would put Goedert behind only Kelce, Julian Edelman (13 straight) and Wes Welker (12 straight) and tied with Tyreek Hill, Julio Jones and Jerry Rice for the 4th-longest streak ever. Goedert has 50 career postseason receptions, which is 10th-most in history. But he only needs two catches to move into 8th and five to move into 7th, which would put him behind only Travis Kelce (174 and counting), Rob Gronkowski (98), Dallas Clark (64), Jay Novacek (62), Shannon Sharpe (62) and Brent Jones (60). Goedert’s 15 catches this postseason are four shy of Brent Celek’s franchise record of 19 catches in a single postseason, set in 2008.

3. Just 30 yards away from T.D.

Saquon Barkley has 2,447 rushing yards this year and needs 30 to set an NFL record for most yards in a season including regular-season and postseason. Terrell Davis ran for 2,476 in 1998. Barkley has 442 rushing yards in this year’s playoffs, already 7th-most ever in a single postseason. He would need 169 yards to set a single-season best. John Riggins had 610 yards in four games in 1982. Barkley’s five rushing TDs are tied for 7th-most ever in a single postseason. Davis had eight in 1997. Barkley had at least 100 rushing yards in all three playoff wins. Only Riggins in 1982 and Davis in 1997 have had four 100-yard games in a single postseason.

4. Nolan Smith within reach of the top

Nolan Smith has 4.0 sacks this postseason, two shy of the single-season playoff record of 6.0 shared by former Eagle Richard Dent in 1985, Michael McCrary in 2000 and LaMarr Woodley in 2008. Smith needs 1 ½ sacks to break Brandon Graham’s Eagles career record of 5 ½ (also pending whatever B.G. does). Smith's 4.0 sacks this postseason are already an Eagles single-season record. A sack Sunday would make Smith the first player in NFL history with a sack in four consecutive games in the same postseason.

5. Punching it in the end zone

The Eagles have 10 rushing touchdowns this postseason, already tied for 2nd-most all-time in a single-postseason behind only the 1997 Broncos, who had 12 – eight by Terrell Davis, two by Derek Loville and one each by John Elway and former Eagle Vaughn Hebron. The 2022 Eagles also had 10 – five by Jalen Hurts, two by Miles Sanders and Boston Scott and one by Kenny Gainwell.

6. Can Quinyon get another one?

Quinyon Mitchell has two interceptions this postseason and with one more he would join Jim Marsalis of the Chiefs in 1969, Ricky Manning Jr. of the Panthers in 2003 and Roynell Young of the Eagles in 1980 as only the fourth rookie with three INTs in a single postseason.

7. We can run. You can’t.

The Eagles have out-rushed the Rams, Packers and Commanders by 366 yards, rushing for 683 yards and allowing 317. That 366-yard margin is 9th-largest at the moment in a single postseason. The Steelers set a league-best 548-yard margin in 1974, and Washington in 1982 (457), the Dolphins in 1973 (427) and 49ers in 2019 (400) have also been over 400 yards.

8. Crazy giveaway/takeaway numbers

The Eagles are bidding to become the first team in history to play in a Super Bowl and not commit a turnover during the entire postseason. Two other teams have played three turnover-free games to open a postseason – the 2017 Jaguars and 2024 Bills – but both lost in the AFC Championship Game. The Eagles’ plus-10 turnover margin is 5th-highest in history going into Sunday. The best single-postseason turnover margin was the Cowboys’ plus-13 in 1992.

9. DeVonta Smith is still only 26 years old

DeVonta Smith just turned 26 but is already the Eagles’ all-time leading postseason receiver with 526 yards. He needs 74 yards Sunday to become the 13th receiver in NFL history with 600 career postseason yards before his 27th birthday. He needs just one catch to become the 13th receiver in history with 40 catches before his 27th birthday.

10. Overdue for an interception

The Eagles have faced 130 passes in their Super Bowls without intercepting a pass. They’ve allowed 11 touchdowns, and all four quarterbacks they’ve faced – Tom Brady twice, Jim Plunktt and Patrick Mahomes once – have had a passer rating over 110. Four of the 22-highest passer ratings in Super Bowl history have come against the Eagles. They’re the only team in history to play four consecutive Super Bowls without recording an interception. They also didn’t have an INT in the 1960 NFL Championship Game. Their last championship-game INT came in the 1949 NFL Championship Game vs. the Rams at L.A. Coliseum, when Frank Reagan picked off Bob Waterfield in the fourth quarter of the Eagles’ 14-0 win.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSS | Watch on YouTub