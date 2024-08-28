Eagles practice notes: Rookie in a new number, injury updates

With temperatures pushing into the high 90s, the Eagles moved their practice inside on Wednesday afternoon.

Just as practice began, the Eagles announced the signing of 14 practice squad players, most of whom were with them throughout the summer.

Aside from injuries (we’ll get to them soon), the biggest piece of news from Wednesday’s short viewing window was a new number for rookie Quinyon Mitchell.

The first-round pick from Toledo had been wearing No. 30 since the Eagles drafted him in April but is now in No. 27, which he wore in college. That number became available on Tuesday afternoon, when veteran corner/special teamer Zech McPhearson was waived.

Here’s a list of every Eagles player to wear No. 27 in the Super Bowl Era: McPhearson (2021-23), Malcolm Jenkins (2014-19), Brandon Hughes (2011-13), Quintin Mikell (2005-10), Norman LeJeune (2003), Julian Jones (2002), James Bostic (1998-99), Eric Zomalt (1994-96), Siran Stacy (1992), Topper Clemons (1987), Richard Blackmore (1979-82), Ronald “Po” James (1972-74), Irv Cross (1969)

Injury update

The Eagles won’t be required to hand out official injury reports until next week ahead of Week 1 against the Packers in Brazil. So there’s nothing official.

But the following Eagles were not practicing on Wednesday: Dallas Goedert (oblique), Johnny Wilson (concussion), Jalyx Hunt (oblique), Isaiah Rodgers.

Goedert, Wilson and Hunt were on the final injury report of training camp but Rodgers is new on the list so we don’t know his injury or the severity of it. But all four of those guys were watching practice without helmets on Wednesday. And Rodgers seemed in good spirits.

Take ur child to work day ? https://t.co/saWgz3qLPI — Isaiah Rodgers Sr. (@rodgers_isaiah) August 28, 2024

Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam is on Injured Reserve (designated to return) but he was a spectator on Wednesday. He was taking in practice standing next to Goedert. Didn’t see rookie WR Ainias Smith, who is also on IR (designated to return).

Other sights

Some folks wondered if new receiver Jahan Dotson would change his number after cut-down day. Didn’t happen. He was wearing No. 87 in his first practice as an Eagle after getting traded from Washington last week.

Our first look at Jahan Dotson in an Eagles practice. pic.twitter.com/Mp8EI1v9AX — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) August 28, 2024

The Eagles took down much of their signage inside the 60-yard practice bubble, which made it look bigger. They also added a couple of permanent scoreboards.

The most important addition? A basketball hoop.

An important addition to the bubble. pic.twitter.com/Os9Btl0yvo — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) August 28, 2024

