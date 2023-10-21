Eagles Q&A: Boston Scott remembers sno-balls being a hot seller

Each week during the 2023 season we’re going through the Eagles media guide to find an interesting nugget.

The Eagles’ PR interns do a great job filling out these little oddities in the media guide and they serve as a good way to meet the players behind the helmets.

This week, we chatted with running back Boston Scott, whose first job was working concessions.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Me: Where was that?

Scott: Zachary. Zachary, Louisiana. And that was my first job. I worked the concession stand. I worked overtime, I was there when the sun rose and when the sun set, making some money in the summer.

Me: Where was the stand?

Scott: Zachary back then was a big-time baseball school before we started winning state championships in football, basketball. So it was like a baseball city, so there would be a lot of travel ball, a lot of youth baseball that would go around the area. So during that time, it was during the summer, so I would go and work the concession stand at the Zachary … basically like a youth park. There’s a bunch of fields set up and they would just have a bunch of games going on.

Me: How old were you?

Scott: That was like my sophomore year. I did it my sophomore and junior year in high school.

Me: So a little spending money for you?

Scott: You know what I’m saying? I did that and I was doing some hard labor on the weekends. I’d go and do landscaping, I’d mow lawns, basically like go house to house. I had a friend of mine I grew up with, his dad, me, him, we would go mow lawns. We painted a house. I was just trying to work wherever I could to make some money, have a little in my pocket. Because my mom worked a lot. She had two, sometimes three jobs, so I did what I could just to take the pressure off of her.

Me: Did you enjoy working at the stand?

Scott: I really did. I really enjoyed working at the concession stand, interacting with people. It went fast. The day would go by pretty fast because we were just always moving around. At first, I was kind of learning but after that I was kind of running stuff.

Me: Oh, OK (impressed).

Scott: I’m not gonna say running stuff. I was like … I knew what I was doing. It went from a lady in there that was older helping us out to just us running it. I got my own little type of business experience early.

Me: What were the hot sellers in Zachary back then?

Scott: Hot sell— Sno-balls. Sno-balls.

Me: Sno-balls.

Scott: Sno-balls would go off. They would fly out. We did nachos, chips, burgers, all that kind of stuff.

Me: Was it friends working with you? Is that what made it fun?

Scott: It would be friends, soccer players. It was mainly soccer players.

Me: Do you think that job instilled some work ethic in you?

Scott: Absolutely, absolutely. My mom has always been a go-getter, has always worked, has always found time to work, make sure we have food on the table and still be a mom. So just seeing her work two, three jobs, I can definitely go and work one, get a little money.

Me: Yeah, sure. Thanks, man. I appreciate it.

Scott: Mmhmm.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube