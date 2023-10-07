Eagles Q&A: Christian Elliss's love of Disney movies

Each week during the 2023 season we’re going through the Eagles media guide to find an interesting nugget.

This week, we chatted with linebacker Christian Elliss, who listed his favorite moves as "All Disney movies."

This week, we chatted with linebacker Christian Elliss, who listed his favorite moves as “All Disney movies.”

Me: Your favorite movies are anything Disney? Is that right?

Elliss: Yup, yup.

Me: When did that start?

Elliss: Ever since I was a kid. Really, because I have 12 siblings, Disney was the only way to get us all quiet. So being able to watch it all. I think my favorite of the old school is probably Sleeping Beauty. And some of the new stuff, Moana, obviously, because I’m Samoan. That one was always good. And then Tangled. Tangled is one of my favorites. Oddly enough, that’s my son’s favorite too.

Me: Oh that’s cool. So where were you in the 12?

Elliss: Third.

Me: Third-oldest?

Elliss: Yup, I was up there.

Me: So when you were taking care of your siblings, was it pop on a movie?

Elliss: Oh yeah, you know. We popped it on, everyone’s quiet, we’re enjoying the movie together. There’s definitely something about that old school stuff we liked.

Me: Why do you think Sleeping Beauty was a favorite?

Elliss: The fight with the dragon was always my favorite.

Me: That’s cool. Have you been to Disney World or Disneyland?

Elliss: I have.

Me: Did you enjoy that?

Elliss: I did. I haven’t been in a long time. I used to enjoy it a lot. We’ll see. I heard the one in Florida is more intense rides and the one is California is more kid friendly.

Me: Where have you been?

Elliss: California.

Me: You’ve been to Disneyland.

Elliss: Yeah, I haven’t been to (Disney) World ever.

Me: How many kids do you have?

Elliss: Two.

Me: How old are they?

Elliss: Three weeks …

Me: Congratulations.

Elliss: Thank you. And 19 months. Over a year and a half, about a year and a half.

Me: So you’re looking forward to sharing some of those movies with them?

Elliss: Yeah. I think as I get older I try to line everything up biblically so some of the stuff I used to watch, I’m like “Mmmm, I don’t think that works with how God designed the world.” But some of the other stuff, I know they’ll love it like I did.

Me: That’s cool. Thanks, man. I appreciate it.

Elliss: Sure.

