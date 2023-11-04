Eagles Q&A: Fred Johnson wants to visit the 7 wonders

Each week during the 2023 season, we’re going through the Eagles media guide to find an interesting nugget.

The Eagles’ PR interns do a great job filling out these little oddities in the media guide and they serve as a good way to meet the players behind the helmets.

This week, we chatted with backup offensive tackle Fred Johnson, whose bucket list includes visiting the seven wonders of the world.

Me: It says your bucket list item is to see all seven wonders of the world and all continents.

Johnson: I haven’t seen one on there. I could go see Niagra Falls easy. The first one I was finna go see was the pyramids but I didn’t realize how long the flight was. And I wasn’t really trying to do that. That would have to be an offseason bucket list. I haven’t seen one yet, but that’s my goal, to see them.

Me: So I have the list of the new seven wonders of the world.

Johnson: Give em’ to me.

Me: First, the Colosseum.

Johnson: The colosseum is something I definitely want to go see. I have a gladiator tattooed on my leg. What else?

Me: Machu Picchu in Peru.

Johnson: Machu Picchu, the Mayan empire?

Me: Uh, Incan empire.

Johnson: Incan? I want to go see the Mayan ruins too.

Me: That’s on here. Chichen Itza in Mexico is on here. There’s Petra in Jordan.

Johnson: What is that?

Me: It’s like a … how do I explain it? It looks like a building that’s almost built into a cave.

Johnson: Oh really?

Me: Hold on, let me show you a picture of Petra.

(Pulls up photo on phone)

Me: So that’s Petra.

Johnson: Oh, ok, ok. That’s nice. What about the Stonehenge. You know what I’m talking about?

Me: That’s not on here.

Johnson: Not Stonehenge?

Me: The other ones are the Taj Mahal …

Johnson: How is the Taj Mahal on there? When was it built? Do you know?

Me: Not offhand. I can look it up.

Note: The Taj Mahal was commissioned in 1631 and was mostly finished by 1643.

Me: So there’s the Taj Mahal, Christ the Redeemer and the Great Wall (of China) are the other ones.

Johnson: I would go to see the Great Wall but I ain’t walking that. I could see it from above.

Me: I don’t think you have to walk it. It’s pretty long.

Eagles cornerback Josh Jobe (Walking by and looking at Johnson with a smile): Shut up, bruh…

Me (Chuckling): Of those, which do you think you’d like to visit most? Probably the Colosseum?

Johnson: The Colosseum, I was going to do that regardless. But I would rather go see the Great Wall.

Me: The Great Wall seems cool.

Johnson: Yeah, the Great Wall. Like how? It’s like the pyramids. It’s like how? The pyramids is their own thing but they’re isolated. The Great Wall expands over how many miles?

Note: 13,170 miles

Johnson: And it’s in the mountains right?

Me: Yeah and there’s some areas that are maintained that people go to and there are others …

Eagles practice squad DT Thomas Booker: I got to go there.

Me: Did you really? When was that?

Booker: I think it was like 2008. I think for every brick, they say somebody died building it. That’s what somebody said.

Note: As many as 400,000 people died during the construction of the Great Wall.

Me: Worth going to see?

Booker: Definitely. They have a toboggan that you can go down the mountain that’s on top of. So you can climb up to the top of it and just slide right down.

Me: OK, I gotcha. So we’ll put Great Wall at the top and then Colosseum.

Johnson: Yeah, Great Wall and then Colosseum.

Me: Sounds good, man. Thank you. Appreciate it.

Johnson: Sure. Appreciate you.

