Eagles Q&A: How Sydney Brown is getting by without his twin brother

Each week during the 2023 season, we’re going through the Eagles media guide to find an interesting nugget.

The Eagles’ PR interns do a great job filling out these little oddities in the media guide and they serve as a good way to meet the players behind the helmets.

This week, we chatted with rookie safety Sydney Brown, who lists his biggest inspiration as his twin brother (and Bengals rookie running back) Chase.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Me: It says your biggest inspiration is your brother Chase. Just wondering why he’s your inspiration.

Brown: Easy. Being a twin, you’re so much like him that everything that he does, I want to do better and vice versa. That drove us in our entire career playing football and everything growing up. If he does something good, I’m going to try to match it. That has kind of drove us through high school, drove us through college and it’s going to drive us through this level too.

Me: Your story has been well-documented with you and him. What’s it been like not being with him since you’ve been in the NFL?

Brown: You’ve got to adjust. At some point, we knew this time was coming. Actually, during my freshman year in college, he was at Western Michigan. So we split for a little bit. We’ve done it before. We’re both grown adults. We stay connected all the time through FaceTime and all of that. It was definitely tough in the beginning. I mean, I did everything with him. I talked to him after practice, I’d compete against him during practice, we’d have our routine we’d do together in the morning, post-practice. You always had somebody to kind of push you in that way or keep you accountable when you don’t want to be. Because there might be days when I’m not feeing it but he’s going to make sure I’m doing what I need to. I guess just from that standpoint, it’s been tough. Because that just makes it so easy. And even outside of football, he’s been my guy. We’d go do everything together outside. Adjusting still. I think it’s something I’ll always adjust to.

Me: How often have you guys talked?

Brown: We talk all the time. I was actually just texting him. I texted him right after practice. It’s an everyday thing, even if we just call to talk s— for a couple minutes and let each other go. It’s just how we grew up. It’s just how we are together.

Me: How’s he doing?

Brown: He’s doing well. He’s got a solidified role over there so he’s just taking advantage of the reps he’s been getting.

Me: He was just on the bye week? What did he do?

Brown: He came into Philly for a few days. He wasn’t able to stay for the game because he worked on Monday. But he came up to Philly and we went out to dinner. He caught up and we chopped it up just like we used to.

Me: Were you happy to show him your setup here and everything?

Brown: It was cool. It was cool. Especially because I just bought a house here. So it was cool to share that with him.

Me: Your bye week are you going —

Brown: I’ll go to Cincinnati for a couple days. Absolutely.

Me: You get to kind of repay it a little bit.

Brown: Not repay it. It’s the only place I know to go. But yeah, I’ll go there for a few days and spend some time with him.

Me: Thanks man, I appreciate it. That’s fun.

Brown: Yeah, appreciate it.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube