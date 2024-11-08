Eagles Q&A: If Jake Elliott couldn't play professional football

Each week during the 2024 season, we’re going through the Eagles media guide to find an interesting nugget.

The Eagles’ PR interns do a great job filling out these little oddities in the media guide and they serve as a good way to meet the players behind the helmets.

This week we chatted with kicker Jake Elliott, who says if he could play another sport, it would be shortstop for the Chicago Cubs.

Me: Growing up in the Chicago burbs, how big were the Cubs for you?

Elliott: The Cubs were big. I never chose a side though between the White Sox and the Cubs. I think I kind of bounced back and forth, which I think is the cardinal sin in Chicago. But I had some really good buddies that were Sox fans and some really good buddies that were Cubs fans.

Me: Oh, OK.

Elliott: I really enjoyed going down to Wrigleyville. A little harder to get down to Comiskey at the time. Baseball was definitely huge growing up.

Me: How long did you play baseball?

Elliott: I played until high school because then I had to choose between that and tennis. Those were probably two of my biggest sports in childhood.

Me: Did you play shortstop?

Elliott: I did. I played shortstop on a couple state championship Little League teams and then we were a game away from Williamsport as 12-year-olds. We had some good teams.

Me: That haunt you a little bit?

Elliott: A little bit, yeah. A little bit.

Me: I could see that.

Elliott: Those all-start games back then were a lot of fun. When all those kids would actually play Little League.

Me: What kind of player were you?

Elliott: I was a leadoff hitter. I was a quick shortstop. Fielding was definitely my strength but I got on base a lot. Had a little pop. Not too many home runs but a couple home runs a year. Definitely a good on-base percentage.

Me: Righty? Lefty?

Elliott: I was a righty.

Me: All the way around?

Elliott: All the way around.

Me: You keep in contact with your old baseball buddies?

Elliott: Yeah, a couple of them. One of them went and played at Michigan, played baseball at Michigan. He was a pitcher. Had a couple good buddies that don’t play anymore, obviously, but still keep in touch with.

Me: I remember the Carson (Wentz) softball game and now DeVonta’s (Smith) softball game, you’re raking a little bit?

Elliott: Yeah, it’s fun, man. I love playing the field more than anything. I think if I could go back, playing shortstop was on of my favorite things. All those plays to be made and you can really make a difference.

Me: Do you still watch baseball?

Elliott: A little bit. I get into it a little bit more around playoff time. It’s hard not to watch the Phils right now.

Me: Thank you, man. I appreciate it.

Elliott: You got it.

