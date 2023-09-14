Eagles Q&A: Jack Driscoll's prized possession? His baseball card collection

Each week during the 2023 season we’re going through the Eagles media guide to find an interesting nugget.

The Eagles’ PR interns do a great job filling out these little oddities in the media guide and they serve as a good way to meet the players behind the helmets.

This week, we chatted with backup offensive lineman Jack Driscoll, who says his prized possession is his large baseball card collection.

Me: It says your prized possession is a baseball card collection?

Driscoll: Yeah, I’ve always collected sports cards.

Me: When did you start that?

Driscoll: Since I was younger. When I was real young, me and my brother would just collect baseball cards, collect football cards, really anything. Just enjoy it. Just fun little history and just learn about different players, people you don’t know. That’s a fun thing to do.

Me: Is is more one sport? Is it more baseball? More football?

Driscoll: More football now, I’d say. I’ve done it all. Baseball, football, basketball.

Me: Do you have a prized card in that collection?

Driscoll: Any particular card? That’s tough. I’ve got some good cards. I don’t know off the top of my head. I have a Tiger Woods rookie card. PSA Mint 10. That’s one of my favorite ones.

Me: I’ve been following it a little bit. It seems like that industry has taken off in the last few years.

Driscoll: Yeah, when I grew up it was just Topps, Upper Deck and now for us, Panini and Fanatics. There’s some sort of deal going on with them. I feel like it slowed down for a while and then with the pandemic it ramped back up. It’s a fun hobby to do. Just go home and get away from a screen.

Me: Do you have any Jack Driscoll cards?

Driscoll: I don’t. I don’t even know if they make any.

Me: They don’t?

Driscoll: I don’t know. I haven’t seen any.

Me: We gotta be on the lookout.

Driscoll: That would be it.

Me: Is it any other memorabilia or just sports cards?

Driscoll: Really just cards. I haven’t really gotten into much of the other memorabilia. Just because when I was younger, I started collecting cards so that’s been my hobby of interest.

Me: Do you have them with you or are they like at your parents’ house?

Driscoll: I have some with me. I have football cards with me. I have some at my parents house.

Me: Can you estimate how many you have?

Driscoll: Too many. Too many. I got binders, boxes, just bags full of cards.

Me: Yeah, that’s it. Thanks, man.

Driscoll: I appreciate it.

A few minutes later, Driscoll found me in the locker room.

Driscoll: I forgot to mention it. I have a Reggie White rookie card and a Brian Dawkins. Those are my top Eagles ones. The Reggie White one is one of my best. It’s pretty cool.

