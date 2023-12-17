Eagles Q&A: Jack Stoll really, really likes ice cream

Each week during the 2023 season, we’re going through the Eagles media guide to find an interesting nugget.

The Eagles’ PR interns do a great job filling out these little oddities in the media guide and they serve as a good way to meet the players behind the helmets.

This week, we chatted with tight end Jack Stoll, who considers ice cream to be his guilty pleasure.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Me: Your guilty pleasure is ice cream?

Stoll: Oh yeah. I love me some ice cream now.

Me: What’s your favorite flavor or way to have ice cream?

Stoll: You get me cake batter from Cold Stone, that’s a problem. I gotta start working on my kick slide if I have too much of that. That’s it right there.

Me: That’s the one?

Stoll: That’s the one, hands down.

Me: Is that No. 1 by far or is there another one that comes close for you?

Stoll: I think that’s 1. Dairy Queen is all right. I think it’s a little overhyped honestly. If we’re going to with fast food chains, though, you can never go wrong with a Frosty. Frostys are good.

Stoll: (to Dallas Goedert): What other ice creams you think?

Goedert: Ben and Jerry’s, the …

Stoll: Half-baked.

Me: The cookie dough, brownie?

Goedert: The Jimmy [Fallon].

Stoll: The Jimmy [Fallon], he’s got one of those. I’m not on that.

Note: Ben and Jerry’s has a flavor called The Tonight Dough. It has caramel and chocolate ice cream with chocolate cookie swirls, chocolate chip cookie dough and peanut butter cookie dough.

Stoll: The cake batter from Cold Stone is still it.

Me: So what if there was a Jack Stoll flavor at Ben and Jerry’s?

Stoll: Dude, that’s easy. It’d be cake batter with Oreo. That’s what I’m gonna do. Cake batter with Oreo.

Me: I like that. OK, in front of me, there was a poll last year, the top 10 most popular flavors in the United States. What do you think was No. 1?

Stoll: No. 1? This is everything?

Me: Mmhmm.

Stoll: I feel like vanilla is too obvious …

Me: (Stares at him)

Stoll: Vanilla? Really?

Me: Vanilla No. 1. It's easy answers here. So vanilla No 1.

Stoll: Chocolate No. 2. I’m gonna guess strawberry 3.

Me: Strawberry, 3.

Stoll: This is where it probably gets interesting.

Me: Yeah. 4 I wouldn’t have guessed.

Stoll: Oreo?

Me: Cookies and cream is at 6.

Stoll: Oh! What about mint chocolate chip?

Me: Mint chocolate chip is 5.

Stoll: What about regular chocolate chip? Is that a different one?

Me: That’s not on here.

Stoll: OK, so that’s five. Let me think.

Me: I’ll give you 7 because seven is kind of in that realm. It’s chocolate chip cookie dough.

Stoll: I was going to get cookie dough. So cookie dough is 7.

Me: 4 I think of as, like, an old person ice cream.

Stoll: Butterscotch?

Me: Butter pecan.

Stoll: That’s 4? Yeah, that is not on my list.

Me: Yeah, me neither. So you’ve got 1-7 so far.

Stoll: I’m trying to think of other good flavors.

Me: You’re doing pretty good.

Stoll: Is birthday cake on there?

Me: No. That’s a good guess.

Stoll: No birthday cake? Oh that’s surprising. What about just regular mint?

Me: No. One of them is green.

Stoll: Pistachio?

Me: Pistachio at 10.

Stoll: What about banana … split maybe? You might have to give me this one.

Me: I’ll give you the last two. 8 is Rocky Road.

Stoll: Ohhhh, OK.

Me: And 9 is coffee.

Stoll: I’m not a big coffee guy either. That’s a solid list.

Me: You did good. I appreciate it.

Stoll: Hey, I’ll take it. No problem.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube