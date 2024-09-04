Eagles Q&A: Tristin McCollum on the Wonders of the World

Each week during the 2024 season, we’re going through the Eagles media guide to find an interesting nugget.

The Eagles’ PR interns do a great job filling out these little oddities in the media guide and they serve as a good way to meet the players behind the helmets.

This week, we chatted with defensive back Tristin McCollum. On his bucket list: “Traveling to Egypt and explore the wonders of the world.” As the Eagles prepare to play a game in Brazil, it only seemed fitting to chat with McCollum about traveling.

Me: Are you a big traveler?

Tristin McCollum: I am not a big traveler. But it’s something that I aspire to do in the future.

Me: What interests you most about Egypt?

McCollum: Probably just the pyramids. The wonders of the world, the whole thing behind that is all of those are like big mysteries. I’ve looked into some of them but they just like amaze my mind how they were built back in the day. Being able to actually get there and experience it with my two eyes would be something surreal.

Me: Have you watched a lot of movies about the pyramids?

McCollum: Yeah, documentaries and movies and stuff like that since I was a little kid. It has always piqued my interest.

Me: Right here, I have the seven wonders of the new world. I want you to rank them for me in terms of what you want to see the most. So it’s the Great Wall, Petra, The Colosseum, Christ the Redeemer, Machu Picchu, Chichen Itza and Taj Mahal. So what would be at the top of the list?

McCollum: Top of the list would probably be Machu Picchu.

Me: OK, that’s a good one.

McCollum: Second would probably be, can I see the list?

Me: So Great Wall, Petra, The Colosseum, Christ the Redeemer, Chichen Itza and Taj Mahal.

McCollum: Probably Chichen Itza.

Me: In Mexico.

McCollum: Man, the Great Wall is crazy because it’s so long.

Me: Last year, I was talking to Thomas Booker. He’s been there.

McCollum: Has he really? I need to get with him. … Third would probably be Taj Mahal. Then it would probably be the Great Wall and then Christ the Redeemer, Petra and then Colosseum.

Me: Cool. Yeah, they’re all awesome, I’m sure.

McCollum: Yeah, you probably can’t really rank them too much but that would probably be the order in which I would see it.

Me: Thanks, man. That’s all I needed.

