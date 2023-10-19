Eagles quickly bring back Goodrich to practice squad after release

The Eagles on Thursday morning signed Mario Goodrich to their practice squad.

Just a couple days earlier, the Eagles waived Goodrich as they brought back veteran Josiah Scott, signing him off the Steelers’ practice squad IR. After clearing waivers, Goodrich is now back at the NovaCare Complex.

Goodrich, 23, has played in four games with the Eagles in 2023 and started against the Rams. Overall, he has played 70 defensive snaps (18%) this season. He even played 13 snaps in the loss to the Jets on Sunday.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Now, the Eagles have both Scott and Goodrich available to play for them with injuries mounting in their secondary. Scott offers some versatility given his history as a nickel corner, outside corner and safety. And Goodrich can still be elevated from the practice squad three times.

Scott, 24, played in 29 games with the Eagles in 2021 and 2022 and played significant snaps last season as Avonte Maddox dealt with several injuries. But coming into training camp this season, Scott was buried on the depth chart at nickel corner behind Maddox, Zech McPhearson and Goodrich.

But McPhearson was lost to an Achilles tear in the preseason and Maddox suffered a pec tear in Week 2. The Eagles were left with Goodrich and Eli Ricks as their top nickel cornerbacks. They went out and signed veteran Bradley Roby, but he suffered a shoulder injury against the Jets and is a non-participant in practice to begin this week.

The Eagles have suffered many injuries in their secondary through six games this season. They have already played 13 defensive backs this season and they don’t have one defensive back that has been able to start every game. Darius Slay started the first five but his streak ended with a knee injury that kept him out in Week 6.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube