Eagles inactives: Eagles without DeVonta Smith vs. Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Eagles will face the Rams on Sunday Night Football without star receiver DeVonta Smith, who was ruled out on Friday with a hamstring injury.

Smith missed the entire week of practice with a hamstring injury that has been lingering for a while now. In Week 11, Smith was seen limping off the field after the Eagles’ 26-18 win over the Commanders. He had been listed on the injury report for a couple weeks before that game.

Here’s the full list of Eagles inactives for this game:

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring)

QB Tanner McKee

OL Trevor Keegan

OL Darian Kinnard

OL Nick Gates

CB Eli Ricks

While Smith is out for this game, the Eagles will get veteran punt returner/receiver Britain Covey back in action. Covey was activated to the 53-man roster on Saturday. He has been out since injuring his shoulder in Week 3 against the Saints.

During Covey’s absence, rookie nickel cornerback Cooper DeJean filled in as the Eagles’ primary punt returner. And he did a nice job, averaging 11.8 yards per return with a long of 31. But defensive coordinator Vic Fangio isn’t a fan of DeJean’s returning punts because he’s a key cog on defense. Taking punt returns off his plate would make sense.

While the Eagles are without Smith for this game, every other player on the 53-man roster is healthy entering this game, which is an impressive feat in Week 12 of an NFL season.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSS | Watch on YouTube