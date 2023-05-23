Eagles-Ravens preseason opener pushed back a day

The Eagles’ 2023 preseason opener against the Ravens in Baltimore has been pushed back one day, the Ravens announced on Monday.

The game was initially scheduled for Friday, Aug. 11 but has been moved to Saturday, Aug. 12 at M&T Bank Stadium. Kickoff is still scheduled for 7 p.m. and the game will air on NBC10 and 94WIP.

The Eagles will face the Ravens in their preseason opener on the road before coming back to Philly to host the Browns and Colts in Weeks 2 and 3 of the preseason.

While the Eagles don’t care as much about preseason games as they do joint practices, the Ravens care about them more than any other team.

The Ravens have won an NFL-record 23 straight games in the preseason. That surpassed the Packers’ 19-game reason win streak in 1959-62. The Ravens’ streak dates back to 2016. They haven’t lost in a preseason game since 2015.

The Eagles’ regular season begins on the road in New England on Sept. 10.

Here’s a full look at the Eagles’ schedule:

Preseason

Week 1 — at Ravens on Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. (NBC10)

Week 2 — vs. Browns on Aug. 17 at 7:30 p.m. (NBC10)

Week 3 — vs. Colts on Aug. 24 at 8 p.m. (Prime Video)

Regular season

Week 1 — at Patriots on Sept. 10 at 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

$Week 2 — vs. Vikings on Sept. 14 at 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

#Week 3 — at Buccaneers on Sept. 25 at 7:15 p.m. (ABC)

Week 4 — vs. Commanders on Oct. 1 at 1 p.m. (FOX)

Week 5 — at Rams on Oct. 8 at 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Week 6 — at Jets on Oct. 15 at 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

*Week 7 — vs. Dolphins on Oct. 22 at 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Week 8 — at Commanders on Oct. 29 at 1 p.m. (FOX)

Week 9 — vs. Cowboys on Nov. 5 at 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Week 10 — BYE WEEK

#Week 11 — at Chiefs on Nov. 20 at 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

Week 12 — vs. Bills on Nov. 26 at 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Week 13 — vs. 49ers on Dec. 3 at 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

*Week 14 — at Cowboys on Dec. 10 at 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Week 15 — at Seahawks on Dec. 17 at 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

!Week 16 — vs. Giants on Dec. 25 at 4:30 p.m. (FOX)

Week 17 — vs. Cardinals on Dec. 31 at 1 p.m. (FOX)

Week 18 — at Giants on TBD

* Sunday Night Football

# Monday Night Football

$ Thursday Night Football

! Monday afternoon