Eagles' Reed Blankenship out for 4th quarter vs. Ravens with concussion

BALTIMORE — Eagles safety Reed Blankenship left the third quarter against the Ravens with a concussion and has been ruled out.

Blankenship got hurt on a deep ball intended for Nelson Agholor. After a visit to the blue medical tent, Blankenship left for the locker room and will not return.

Blankenship has been replaced by Tristin McCollum. During the week, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio was asked why McCollum is ahead of Sydney Brown on the depth chart.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“Tristin has had the most reps going all the way back to training camp,” Fangio said. “I believe he's more ready to play.”

Blankenship, 25, has started all 11 games for the Eagles this season. He had 63 tackles, 3 interceptions and 5 pass breakups as an every down player. McCollum had played 64 defensive snaps coming into Sunday.

The Eagles in this game are already without starting cornerback Darius Slay, who suffered a concussion last week. Isaiah Rodgers got the start in his place.

In the third quarter, Quinyon Mitchell seemed to suffer a leg injury after getting rolled up on but after a brief trip to the medical tent, he was able to come back in the game. Kelee Ringo took his spot for a few plays when he was off the field.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSS | Watch on YouTube