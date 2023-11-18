Eagles release final injury report ahead of Chiefs game on MNF

The Eagles released their final injury report of the week ahead of their Super Bowl rematch against the Chiefs on Monday Night Football.

Just one player on the 53-man roster was ruled out and several players are expected to return.

Dallas Goedert (broken forearm) missed practice all week and has been ruled out. But Nick Sirianni on Saturday acknowledged that there’s a reason Goedert hasn’t been put IR. The Eagles seem to expect Goedert will return within the next four weeks.

In addition to Goedert, safety Justin Evans (knee) was also ruled out. Evans had his 21-day practice window activated earlier this week. But after being a limited participant in practice all week, Evans will need at least one more week.

The good news on Saturday’s report is that the Eagles will get Cam Jurgens (foot), Bradley Roby (shoulder) and Grant Calcaterra (concussion) back for this game.

Jurgens, 24, has missed the last five games on IR with a foot injury. He’ll be plugged back into the starting lineup at right guard on Monday night. The Eagles on Saturday activated Jurgens from IR and did not need a corresponding move. The Eagles had just 52 players on their active roster after putting linebacker Nakobe Dean (foot) on IR earlier in the week.

Roby, 31, has missed the last three games with an jury suffered against the Jets on Oct. 15. He should help solidify the nickel position in a secondary that has seen a revolving door of players this year.

And Calcaterra, 24, missed just one game with a concussion despite a lengthy history of concussion in college. With Goedert out, Calcaterra will likely have an expanded role in this game as TE2 behind Jack Stoll.

