Eagles release Greedy Williams, Ty Zentner, add five players in flurry of roster moves

Slot corner Zech McPhearson, receiver Tyrie Cleveland and defensive tackle Noah Ellis, all injured in the Browns preseason game Thursday night, were all waived injured Saturday morning, although they are all expected to return to the team.

Because the Eagles suffered so many injuries and are missing so many players at practice, they needed to sign five players. To make room, they released cornerback Greedy Williams and punter Ty Zentner and waived McPhearson, Cleveland and Ellis with an injury designation.

The expectation is that all three will clear waivers, their rights will revert to the Eagles, and they will go onto the Eagles’ Injured Reserve list, where they will continue their medical treatment.

McPhearson, who had been the Eagles’ backup slot corner throughout camp, is out for the season with an Achilles injury. Cleveland suffered a concussion. Ellis’s injury is unknown.

Here’s a look at the five players the Eagles added:

LB Quinton Bell: Has bounced around training camps and practice squads since 2019, when he was the Raiders 7th-round pick. Has spent time with the Raiders, Buccaneers and Falcons and has played in nine regular-season games – five with the Bucs in 2020 and four with the Falcons last year. Bell, 6-foot-4, 255 pounds, played college ball at Prairie View A&M in Texas.

DT Robert Cooper: Undrafted rookie from Florida State, was released by the Seahawks last week. Played in 57 games at FSU, starting 41.

DT Caleb Sanders: Undrafted rookie from South Dakota State who spent time with the Giants earlier this offseason.

LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams: South Jersey native played high school ball at Timber Creek before playing at Rutgers. Went undrafted last year and spent the season on the Chargers’ practice squad. Was released last month.

DT Marvin Wilson: Another Florida State defensive tackle, Wilson has spent time on the Eagles’ practice squad and roster in each of the last two seasons. He’s played in two games, one in 2021 and one in 2022.

As for the players the Eagles released outright, the Eagles hoped Williams would challenge for a backup outside cornerback spot, but he did not have a good camp and became expendable when youngsters like Josh Jobe, Eli Ricks and Mario Goodrich bypassed him on the depth chart. Zentner was brought in to challenge punter Arryn Siposs, but although he hit an occasional bomb he never showed much consistency.

The Eagles’ extensive list of players sitting out practice Saturday morning at the NovaCare Complex: Punt returner Britain Covey (hamstring), defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (knee soreness), cornerback Mekhi Garner (ankle), edge rusher Kyron Johnson (appendectomy), defensive tackle Moro Ojomo (concussion), edge rusher Haason Reddick (thumb surgery), running back Trey Sermon (ankle), edge rusher Nolan Smith (shoulder), receiver Greg Ward (ankle) and receiver Quez Watkins (hamstring).