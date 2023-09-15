Eagles released former 1st-round linebacker Rashaan Evans four days after signing him

Four days after they signed him, the Eagles have released linebacker Rashaan Evans.

OK, now that’s just weird.

Evans, a 1st-round pick in 2018, started 17 games for the Falcons last year but wasn’t in a training camp this summer.



With Nakobe Dean going on Injured Reserve with a foot injury suffered in the regular-season opener in Foxboro, the Eagles promoted Nicholas Morrow from the practice squad Tuesday and filled his spot with Evans to try and replenish the linebacker corps.

Dean must miss three more games and isn’t eligible to play until Oct. 15 vs. the Jets, but for some reason the Eagles decided they no longer need Evans.

Either Evans was not what the Eagles thought in some way, shape or form. Or they just felt a lot better about their linebackers after both Morrow and Zach Cunningham played well Thursday night in the Eagles’ win over the Vikings.

With Dean out, Morrow, Cunningham and Christian Ellis are the only off-ball linebackers on the 53-man roster. The Eagles released Morrow in final cuts before bringing him back to the practice squad and then promoting him to the 53 after Dean got hurt. Releasing Evans leaves undrafted rookie Ben VanSumeren as the only linebacker on the practice squad.

As a five-year veteran, Evans earned $15,400 for his five-day stay on the practice squad. He never participated in an official practice, although the Eagles did have short walkthroughs on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Evans, 27, has started 67 NFL games for the Titans and Falcons and has 12 pass breakups, 5.0 sacks, two interceptions, 21 tackles for loss, 16 quarterback hits, five fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and 476 tackles in five NFL seasons.

As of Friday afternoon, the Eagles hadn’t filled Evans’ spot on the practice squad. They have 15 players and can have as many as 16.

The Eagles lost linebacker and special teamer Shaun Bradley to a season-ending Achilles injury in the preseason opener against the Ravens in Baltimore.

