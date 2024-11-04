Eagles reportedly believe A.J. Brown avoids serious injury in win over Jags

That sound you hear is the entire City of Philadelphia exhaling.

It sounds like A.J. Brown is going to be OK.

The Eagles believe Brown avoided a serious knee injury and is “expected to be fine,” Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports reported on Monday morning.

According to Schultz, Brown will have an MRI today on the knee but the early belief is that it’s nothing major for the Pro Bowl receiver.

Brown, 27, came out of the locker room at halftime with the team but then went back inside and didn’t play at all in the second half of the Eagles’ 28-23 win over the Jaguars.

“I’m going to get more information. I haven't met with the medical staff yet,” head coach Nick Sirianni said after the game. “I’ll get more information here on him. I hope he's OK. He's obviously one of our best players and we missed him out there.

“I thought DeVonta [Smith] did an unbelievable job in his absence. We have two go-to guys. DeVonta got more balls his way and he made some unreal plays.”

With Brown out in the second half, Smith made some huge plays. On the Eagles’ 91-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter, Smith accounted for 78 yards and capped the drive with an incredible 25-yard touchdown catch in the very back of the end zone.

But it’ll still be nice to get Brown back. In the first half, Brown was targeted 4 times and had 2 catches for 36 yards. Earlier this season, Brown missed three games with a hamstring injury suffered in practice and the Eagles went 1-2 in those games with losses to Atlanta and Tampa before the bye.

For the season, Brown has played in five games and has 23 catches for 444 yards and 3 touchdowns.

