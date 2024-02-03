Eagles reportedly hiring QBs coach with close connection to Kellen Moore

The Eagles have found their next quarterbacks coach and it isn’t much of a surprise.

They are hiring Doug Nussmeier, who has worked with new OC Kellen Moore for each of the last six seasons, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported.

#Eagles hiring Doug Nussmeier as quarterbacks coach, per league sources. Nussmeier has worked closely with OC Kellen Moore in Dallas and Los Angeles. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 3, 2024

Nussmeier, 53, spent the 2023 season as the quarterbacks coach of the Chargers, working with Justin Herbert. He went to Los Angeles with Moore last offseason. Nussmeier joined the Cowboys in 2018 as tight ends coach but moved to quarterbacks coach in 2020 and worked closely with Dak Prescott.

Nussmeier played quarterback at Idaho in the early 90s and was drafted in the fourth round by the Saints back in 1994. In his NFL career, Nussmeier played in just five games. But it always seems like backup quarterbacks make for really good coaches.

In an interesting note, Nussmeier played in New Orleans under then-head coach Jim Mora. Eagles new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio was a longtime assistant under Mora.

But it’s clearly Nussmeier’s relationship with Moore that brings him to Philly. Here’s what Nussmeier said to the Chargers’ website this past summer about his relationship with Moore:

"Yeah, obviously our working relationship in Dallas and we were there together for five years, it was fun to watch him get an opportunity to become a coordinator and to watch the system grow there and the things we were able to accomplish. The opportunity here when it arose obviously one of the benefits was Kellen I believe had played for [former Chargers Offensive Coordinator] Joe [Lombardi] in Detroit, so him having some familiarity with what had been done here, how they had done things here. That helps the transition tremendously, so that's been a big part of it and then knowing our system and how we did things in Dallas and then looking at the big picture and how do we mesh everything and how does it all come together to make it the best system for our players."

In Philly, Nussmeier will be coaching Pro Bowler Jalen Hurts. This will be Hurts’ fourth quarterbacks coach since entering the NFL as a second-round pick in 2020. His first season was Press Taylor under Doug Pederson. The next two seasons, Hurts’ QBs coach was Brian Johnson. And when Johnson got promoted last season, former assistant QBs coach Alex Tanney was promoted to the position.

Getting Hurts back to playing at an elite level is a big deal going into the 2024 season. The Eagles will go as he goes.

The Eagles earlier this offseason fired Johnson and replaced him with Moore. And Tanney was reportedly granted permission to seek other opportunities, a clear indication that the Eagles were moving on from him.

With the Eagles, Moore will be running the offense under head coach Nick Sirianni. Bringing in Nussmeier is just another indication of the autonomy Moore is expected to have on that side of the ball.

