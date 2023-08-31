Eagles reportedly might see Jalen Reagor in Week 1

A day after he was waived by the Minnesota Vikings, former Eagles first-round pick Jalen Reagor is reportedly signing with the Patriots’ practice squad.

That means the Eagles might see him in Week 1.

The Eagles travel to New England to face the Patriots in the season opener on Sept. 10.

Former Vikings’ WR Jalen Reagor, who cleared waivers today, is signing with the Patriots’ practice squad, per source. The Patriots play the Eagles in Week 1, and Reagor will be a candidate to be promoted for the game. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2023

The Eagles traded Reagor to the Vikings last year for a 7th-round pick and another conditional Day 3 pick. That 5th round pick from the Vikings will not turn into a 4th after Reagor was released by the Vikings.

Back in 2020, the Eagles used the No. 21 overall pick on Reagor out of TCU and his Eagles career certainly didn’t go to plan. He lasted just two seasons in Philadelphia before he was traded just before the start of the 2022 season.

It’s hard to believe, but Reagor was actually on the Eagles’ initial 53-man roster after final cuts last year before the trade.

In two years with the Eagles, Reagor played in 28 games with 24 starts and had 64 catches for just 695 yards and 3 touchdowns. While he showed promise at times, he was an inconsistent and frustrating player. And it didn’t help that All-Pro Justin Jefferson was selected by the Vikings with the very next pick.

Last season in Minnesota, Reagor played in all 17 games but caught just 8 passes for 104 yards and a touchdown.

Things obviously worked out OK for the Eagles. The year after drafting Reagor, they used the No. 10 overall pick to select DeVonta Smith out of Alabama and then before last season traded for A.J. Brown during the draft. That has given the Eagles one of the best duos of receivers in the NFL.

The Eagles are 3 1/2-point road favorites against the Patriots in Week 1, according to Points Bet.

