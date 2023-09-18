Eagles reportedly signing a new punter to their practice squad

The Eagles might finally be moving on from Arryn Siposs.

The team is signing former Jets and Steelers punter Braden Mann to their practice squad, veteran NFL reporter Adam Caplan reported on Monday morning.

#Eagles are signing former #Steelers and #Jets P Braden Mann to their practice squad, a source said. He worked out for the #Eagles recently. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) September 18, 2023

Mann, 25, was most recently with the Steelers but was released at final cuts. Before then, he was the Jets’ punter for the previous three seasons. The Jets cut Mann this spring after signing veteran Thomas Morestead. At the time, the Jets reportedly looked for a trade partner for Mann but came up empty. He was waived and then claimed by the Steelers.

The Steelers elected to stick with Pressley Harvin as their punter. Harvin and Mann competed for the job this summer.

Mann was an All-American at Texas A&M and won the Ray Guy award as the nation’s top punter. The Jets drafted him in the sixth round back in 2020.

During the first two weeks of the 2023 season, the Eagles have elevated Siposs to play against the Patriots and Vikings. Players can be elevated a maximum three times per season so Siposs has just one elevation remaining.

So … is Mann an upgrade over Siposs? Maybe slightly, according to the guys at Puntalytics.

Braden Mann probably slots in between POD and Siposs.



He had a good preseason, but safe to say the Ray Guy winning Braden Mann at A&M never translated to the NFL https://t.co/OeLMsna2m3 — Puntalytics (@ThePuntRunts) August 30, 2023

Here’s a comparison of career stats for Siposs and Mann:

Arryn Siposs: 32 games, 107 punts, 44.6 average, 38.7 net average, 35 inside 20 (32.7%)

Braden Mann: 43 games, 206 punts, 45.4 average, 39.3 net average, 60 inside 20 (29.1%)

In the first two weeks of the season, Siposs hasn’t been great. He has an average of 43.4 yards per punt and a net average of 38.4. Those are both career-lows, but it’s also just two games.

Here’s what Eagles special teams coordinator Michael Clay said about Siposs before the opener:

“Competition is always great. Him coming in day in, day out, trying to get better each day. We’re going to feel going into week one, putting him out there, comfortability, making him as comfortable as possible to get out there. We’re all trying to get the best foot forward to help this team out. Week 1, in New England, is going to be a challenge. We’re really looking forward to this.”

The Eagles have clearly been searching for an upgrade. During the spring and summer they had UDFA Ty Zentner from Kansas State in camp to compete for the job. After Siposs outlasted Zentner, they brought in several veteran punters for workouts without signing any of them.

While Siposs is an important part of the field goal operation, working as the holder, te Eagles were impressed by how well Jake Elliott kicked this summer with two different holders. They think he can adapt. And the punter’s main job is still punting.

