Eagles reportedly working out experienced veteran OL

The Eagles are working out veteran offensive tackle D.J. Fluker, theScore’s Jordan Schultz reported.

According to the report, Fluker has lost over 40 pounds and has been getting back into shape.

Comeback story: Veteran OL DJ Fluker is working out for the #Eagles today, league source tells @theScore.



Fluker has lost over 40 pounds and has been working tirelessly to get in shape. Howie Roseman continues to work the trenches. pic.twitter.com/ab8F1XiGN6 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 24, 2023

Fluker, 32, hasn’t played in an NFL game since the 2020 season with the Baltimore Ravens. A former first-round pick out of Alabama (No. 11 overall), Fluker has played in 108 career games with 96 starts.

Fluker was a star for the Crimson Tide and he was coached at Alabama by Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland for a couple seasons before getting drafted in 2013. Stoutland has a ton of say when it comes to bringing in offensive line talent; he’s earned that.

In addition to his connection with Stoutland, Fluker was also in San Diego when head coach Nick Sirianni was on that staff.

After playing with the Ravens in 2020, Fluker spent time with the Dolphins, Raiders and Jaguars but never played a game for those teams. Fluker was completely out of football in 2022 but has been working on a comeback.

Fluker spent the first four years of his career with the Chargers before heading to the Giants, Seahawks and then the Ravens. In those four years in San Diego, Fluker started 59 games.

The Eagles this offseason lost former first-round pick Andre Dillard, who signed a free agent deal with the Titans. It certainly won’t hurt to see if Fluker has anything left to offer.