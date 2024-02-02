Eagles request permission to interview Dolphins safeties coach

The Eagles have reportedly put in a request to interview Dolphins assistant coach Joe Kasper, who was on Nick Sirianni’s coaching staff in 2021 and 2022. The news was first reported by NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe.

Kasper spent this past year coaching safeties under new Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who spent the 2023 season as the Dolphins’ DC. Kasper was a defensive quality control coach in 2021 and 2022 with the Eagles under Jonathan Gannon and worked with Fangio here in 2022.

So far, Fangio is known to have hired only one assistant – former Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt as defensive line coach. It was initially reported that another Seahawks assistant, Karl Scott, would be joining Hurtt as Eagles secondary coach but now Scott is expected to remain in Seattle.

The Eagles have interviewed former Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry and former Eagles linebacker and assistant coach Mike Caldwell for the linebacker job.

Since the season ended, the Eagles have cut ties with both 2023 defensive coordinators – Sean Desai and Matt Patricia.

Other defensive coaches on the 2023 staff were D.J. Eliot (linebackers), D.K. McDonald (secondary), Tracy Rocker (defensive line), Jeremiah Washburn (edge rushers), Ronell Williams (nickel corners), Taver Johnson (assistant secondary), Tyler Scudder (assistant linebackers), Mike DiAngelo (defensive quality control) and Matt Leo (defensive assistant).

Although Fangio could decide to keep some, most are not expected to remain with the team.

Fangio is beginning his 44th year as a football coach. He spent the 2022 Super Bowl season as a defensive consultant with the Eagles.

Kasper coached at his alma mater, Mentor High outside Cleveland, after playing college football at Baldwin Wallace in Berea, Ohio. Baldwin Wallace plays in the Ohio Athletic Conference with Mt. Union, Sirianni’s alma mater.

He coached wide receivers at NCAA Division 3 John Carroll outside Cleveland in 2017 and was a graduate assistant at Duke under David Cutliffe from 2018 through 2020 before joining the Eagles.

