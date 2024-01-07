Eagles' Sydney Brown ruled out with knee injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Eagles rookie Sydney Brown was injured in the first quarter against the Giants and eventually needed to be carted inside. He has been ruled out with a knee injury.

Brown, 23, suffered the injury while covering a punt in the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. He really struggled to limp off and was then helped into the blue medical tent.

After a brief trip to the tent, Brown emerged but was unable to put weight on his leg. He was helped out of the tent and then had to wait for a cart to take him inside.

While Brown has been a key special teams contributor all season, he has become a contributor on defense too. Entering Sunday, the Eagles rookie had played 333 defensive snaps (30%). Brown has played both safety and nickel cornerback for the Eagles this season.

Just last week, Brown picked off a Kyler Murray pass and returned it 99 yards for a touchdown. It was his first-career interception.

