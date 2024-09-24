Eagles place Britain Covey on IR and make corresponding moves

The Eagles on Tuesday afternoon made several roster moves in the wake of their 15-12 win over the Saints on Sunday.

These three moves were connected:

• WR Britain Covey has been placed on Injured Reserve

• TE Jack Stoll has been signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad

• WR John Ross has been signed to the practice squad to replace Stoll

Covey, 27, suffered a shoulder injury on Sunday in New Orleans and was ruled out during the game. He was seen leaving the locker room with his arm in a sling. Before leaving Sunday’s game, Covey had a nice 11-yard catch and had 7 for 34 this season.

While Covey has played a somewhat limited role on offense, he has been the Eagles’ primary punt returner for a few seasons. After Covey left the game on Sunday, he was replaced by rookie defensive back Cooper DeJean as the Eagles’ punt returner.

Now that he’s on IR, Covey must miss at least four games before he’s eligible to return this season.

With Covey’s trip to IR and with the status of A.J. Brown (hamstring) and Devonta Smith (concussion) very much up in the air, the Eagles have just two healthy receivers on their 53-man roster: Jahan Dotson and Johnny Wilson. That’s why the veteran John Ross was brought back to the practice squad.

Ross, 28, was with the Eagles in training camp after earning a 90-man roster spot with a successful tryout in rookie camp. Ross was the 9th overall pick in 2017 but hasn’t played in a regular season game since 2021 with the Giants.

Ross joins Parris Campbell, Danny Gray, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and Kyle Philips as the wide receivers on the Eagles’ 17-man practice squad. Campbell has been elevated for each of the last two games and will likely be elevated again for the Buccaneers game.

There’s a decent chance the Eagles elevate both Campbell and Ross for their Week 4 game in Tampa because they won’t have to worry about elevating their third tight end again.

With the spot that opened with Covey’s move to IR, the Eagles promoted Stoll to the 53-man roster. After E.J. Jenkins began the season as the No. 3 tight end, Stoll overtook him and was elevated for Week 3.

Stoll was the Eagles’ No. 2 tight end the last couple years before joining the Giants this offseason. But he got released at final cuts and came back to Philly. Stoll is known for his blocking ability and played 13 snaps on Sunday in New Orleans, while Grant Calcaterra played 27 as the TE2.

