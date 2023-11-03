Eagles rule out four players for Cowboys game on Sunday

The Eagles have ruled out four players for their Sunday afternoon game against the Cowboys.

G Cam Jurgens (foot), CB Bradley Roby (shoulder), RB Boston Scott (personal matter) and Grant Calcaterra (concussion) were all ruled out of Friday afternoon.

Jurgens has missed the previous four games on Injured Reserve with a foot injury. His 21-day practice window was opened this week and he returned as a limited participant all week but he isn’t quite ready to go. We will likely see him return after the bye week on Nov. 20 against the Chiefs.

Without Jurgens, the Eagles are actually expected to start rookie third-round pick Tyler Steen at right guard. This will be the first start of Steen’s career. Veteran Sua Opeta has been the starter the last four games but Steen got out there for six snaps late in the second quarter against the Commanders and has been working with the first-team offense this week.

This will be Roby’s third missed game since suffering a shoulder injury. He wasn’t put on IR so the Eagles were hoping he’d be back before four weeks. So maybe we see him return against the Chiefs too. Roby was working with trainers on a side field Friday.

Scott missed practice all week for a personal matter and won’t play Sunday. This likely means veteran Rashaad Penny will be active against the Cowboys.

Calcaterra is progressing through the concussion protocol but isn’t ready to return. Calcaterra was a limited participant in Friday’s practice. With his history of concussion in college, it’s a good sign that he’s moving through the protocol. Expect Albert Okweugbunam to be active for just the second time this season.

For the Cowboys, starting left tackle Tyron Smith (neck) is officially questionable for Sunday. He returned to practice in a limited fashion on Friday after missing last week’s game. His replacement Chuma Edoga (ankle/knee) is also questionable for this game.

