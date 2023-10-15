Eagles' safety Reed Blankenship knocked out of Jets game

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Eagles starting safety Reed Blankenship was knocked out of the Jets game at MetLife Stadium by a blindside block in the third quarter.

He has officially been ruled out with a ribs injury.

Blankenship was trying to make a play on Garrett Wilson when he was the recipient of a brutal blindside block from veteran receiver Allen Lazard. Lazard was penalized on the play and the Jets ended up stalling on a promising drive and were forced to punt the ball away.

Blankenship was down on the turf for a while before heading to the blue medical tent and finally inside.

The Eagles came into this game without much depth at the safety spot. Starter Justin Evans (knee) was placed on IR late last week and rookie Sydney Brown (hamstring) is inactive for a third straight week. So they began the game with Blankenship and veteran Terrell Edmunds as the starters.

After Blankenship left the game, the Eagles are down to Edmunds and rookie UDFA cornerback Mekhi Garner at safety. Garner was elevated from the practice squad for this game, which is his NFL debut.

The Eagles have had several injuries in this game. Lane Johnson (ankle) has already been ruled out. Shortly after Blankenship got hurt, nickel cornerback Bradley Roby had to go inside with a shoulder injury. He’s questionable to return.

Early this season the injury bug has hit the secondary hard. They haven’t had the same group in back-to-back games all year.