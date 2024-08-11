Eagles sign safety Caden Sterns, who played for Vic Fangio in Denver

Howie Roseman’s search for safety help landed the Eagles a 24-year-old with three years of experience and four career interceptions.

The Eagles on Sunday morning signed former Bronco Caden Sterns.

But it might be a while before we see him on the field.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Sterns, a 5th-round pick out of Texas, hasn’t played since suffering a torn patellar tendon in his left knee in the Broncos’ season opener last year against the Raiders in Denver.

The Broncos released Sterns this past Monday, and the Panthers claimed him on waivers but released him on Thursday after he failed his physical.

Sterns will join the Eagles immediately but won’t be practicing or playing as he participates in what the Eagles are calling a “ramp-up period.” He’ll be involved in meetings and film study, learn the defense, get healthy and watch practice until the Eagles believe he’s healthy enough to return to action.

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who was Sterns’ first NFL head coach, said he doesn’t expect to see Sterns on the practice field for at least a week.

“He was a good player,” Fangio said before practice Sunday. “Moved well, had good instincts, good ball skills, had a good feel for the game. We just need to see where he’s at physically."

The Eagles don’t have a lot of depth at safety behind starters Reed Blankenship and C.J. Gardner-Johnson. James Bradberry and Avonte Maddox both moved from corner to safety, and Bradberry is now exclusively a safety, while Maddox continues to work in the slot as well.

There’s also Tristin McCollum, Sydney Brown and Mekhi Garner (another converted corner) although Brown, Garner and Gardner-Johnson are all currently hurt. Garner (hamstring) hasn’t practiced since Aug. 3, Brown is still rehabbing his torn ACL from the end of last year and Gardner-Johnson (shoulder) hasn’t practiced since leaving practice early last Monday.

“It’s a position that’s in transition from a roster standpoint,” Fangio said before practice Sunday.

Sterns had a very promising rookie year under Fangio, becoming the first Broncos player ever with at least two interceptions and two sacks as a rookie.

Sterns had two more interceptions in 2022, but his season was over after five games – including three starts – with a shoulder injury he suffered in Week 5 against the Colts.

“He’s only played (six) games the last two years, I don't believe you'll see him out here on the practice field at least for a week or so," Fangio said. "So we need to see where he is physically, how he's moving around, and then go from there.”

To make room for Sterns on the 90-man roster the Eagles released linebacker Shaquille Quarterman, who they just signed on Monday. Quarterman was the Jaguars’ 4th-round pick in 2020 and has played in 63 NFL games with no starts.

Quarterman didn’t play on defense in the preseason opener in Baltimore Friday night and played just two snaps on special teams.