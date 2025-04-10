Eagles add one-time 2nd-round wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr.

The Eagles continued bargain hunting in free agency Thursday, adding wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr., a one-time 2nd-round pick of the Panthers.

The news was first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia by a league source.

Marshall, only 24, spent three years with the Panthers and last year with the Raiders and was also briefly with the 49ers.

He has 67 catches for 808 yards and one touchdown in 43 career games, including 17 starts.

Marshall’s best year was 2022, when he caught 28 passes for 490 yards with his only pro touchdown, a 21-yarder from Baker Mayfield against the Bengals in Cincinnati.

Marshall played with Joe Burrow at LSU and was the Tigers’ third receiver during the 2019 championship season, behind Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson.

The Panthers made him the 59th pick in the 2021 draft and the 10th receiver overall. Of 106 wide receivers taken in the second round from 2000 through 2021, his 808 receiving yards are 77th-most through four years.

Beyond A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, Eagles receivers last year caught just 45 passes for 365 yards. Jahan Dotson is the frontrunner for the third WR spot in 2025, with 2024 late-round picks Ainias Smith and Johnny Wilson also in the mix. Britain Covey, who caught seven passes last year, and Parris Campbell, who caught six, are no longer on the roster.

Marshall has only had two games in his career with 60 or more yards – both in 2022. He had 4-for-87 in a loss in Atlanta and 3-for-76 in a loss in Baltimore.

The Panthers released Marshall in August of 2024. The 49ers signed him to their practice squad two days later but released him in mid-October. He signed to the Raiders’ practice squad a week later and caught three passes for 41 yards in seven games for Vegas.

Marshall stands 6-foot-2, 200 pounds. He ran 4.40 at the Combine back in 2021.

Marshall is the first wide receiver the Eagles have signed this offseason. Previously, Howie Roseman added edge rushers Azeez Ojulari and Josh Uche, cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, tight ends Kylen Granson and Harrison Bryant, offensive linemen Kendall Lamm and Matt Pryor, running back A.J. Dillon, special teamer Patrick Johnson, returner Avery Williams and long snapper Charley Hughlett.



