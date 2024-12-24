Eagles snap counts: A.J. Brown shows up to face Marshon Lattimore

For the first time all season, A.J. Brown didn’t leave the field in Sunday’s 36-33 loss to the Commanders.

The Eagles’ Pro Bowl receiver played 74 of 74 snaps against the Commanders. It’s just the third time in his career and second time with the Eagles playing 100% of the offense’s snaps.

What do all three games have in common? Marshon Lattimore.

Brown faced off against the Pro Bowl cornerback on Sunday afternoon. The other two games in his career where Brown played 100% of the snaps came against the Saints in 2022 (with the Eagles) and in 2019 (with the Titans) and he faced Lattimore in both of those games too. The Commanders acquired Lattimore at this year’s trade deadline.

On Sunday, Lattimore had some trouble covering Brown. Brown was targeted 15 times against the Commanders and had 8 catches for 97 yards and a touchdown. But Lattimore was also called for three defensive pass interference calls for another 68 yards while covering Brown.

Per PFF, Brown was targeted 10 times against Lattimore and had 5 catches for 68 yards and a touchdown but 3 of those incompletions were pass breakups by Lattimore, who had to leave early with a hamstring injury. This was a fun battle that we might get to see again in a few weeks.

This was just the fourth game in Brown’s career with 15+ targets.

Other offensive notes

• In addition to Brown, the entire offensive line played all 74 snaps, including Mekhi Becton, who seemed to get banged up late in this game.

• DeVonta Smith played 61 snaps (82%). While he had a costly drop late in the game, Smith still finished with 6 catches on 8 targets for 51 yards. Brown and Smith combined for 23 of the 25 targets in this game.

• Jahan Dotson played 47 snaps without seeing a target. Entering Monday night, there were 71 receivers in the NFL who have played 500+ snaps this season and Dotson is dead last in targets among them with 22.

• Without Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra led the way for the tight ends with 66 snaps (89%), followed by C.J. Uzomah 30 snaps (41%) and E.J. Jenkins 6 snaps (8%). None of the tight ends were targeted in this game.

• Saquon Barkley played 61 of 74 snaps (82%), while Kenny Gainwell played 14 snaps (19%). Fullback Khari Blasingame was on the field just once on offense.

Defensive notes

• Zack Baun, Reed Blankenship and Quinyon Mitchell played all 68 snaps on defense.

• C.J. Gardner-Johnson played 37 snaps before getting tossed in the third quarter after his second unsportsmanlike penalty. Tristin McCollum played the final 31 snaps. The Eagles clearly missed Gardner-Johnson after he left.

• Jalen Carter played 65 of 68 snaps (96%), followed by Milton Williams (43), Moro Ojomo (21) and Jordan Davis (17) at DT. Carter is up to 84% on the season.

• Nolan Smith led the way for the edge rushers with 56 snaps (82%), followed by Jalyx Hunt (37 snaps), Josh Sweat (31) and Chuck Harris (7). Sweat had to leave the game with an ankle injury but returned. The Eagles could get Bryce Huff (wrist) back this week.

• Kelee Ringo got one defensive snap in this game and it was that disastrous long touchdown to Olamide Zaccheaus. The Eagles were in dime and Darius Slay was coming back on the field after an injury. But when the Eagles realized he was the 12th man, he ran off the field, which left a giant gap in the defense. Isaiah Rodgers is the normal extra DB in dime but he was already on the field for Slay.

• Nakobe Dean played 59 snaps and returned after leaving briefly with an injury. Oren Burks filled in and played 6 snaps. When Dean came out, Baun got the green dot helmet.

