Eagles snap counts: Short D-line bench vs. Cowboys

With the bye week looming, the Eagles’ shortened their defensive line rotation in their 28-23 win over the Cowboys on Sunday.

And then they had to play 75 snaps on that side of the ball.

The Eagles elected to have Derek Barnett inactive for this game, which meant their edge rushers against the Cowboys were Josh Sweat, Haason Reddick, Brandon Graham, Nolan Smith and Patrick Johnson. Johnson didn’t touch the field on defense so all of the snaps were divvied up between those top four:

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Josh Sweat: 63 snaps (84%)

Haason Reddick: 60 snaps (80%)

Brandon Graham: 18 snaps (24%)

Nolan Smith: 9 snaps (12%)

With a week of rest coming just after the game, the Eagles asked their top two edge players to empty the tank. Sweat came into Week 9 playing 73% of the Eagles’ defensive snaps and Reddick came into the week playing 71%. They were both way higher in this game.

The Eagles didn’t have constant pressure on Sunday but their edge players got after it late in this game. Sweat and Graham were huge in the fourth quarter. Sweat, Reddick and Graham combined for 3 1/2 sacks in the game.

Other defensive notes

• Before this week, the Eagles had six defensive tackles for each game. So after trading Kentavius Street, many thought rookie Moro Ojomo would get more opportunities but he was inactive for this game. That left the Eagles with five defensive tackles (and without Barnett, who can play inside): Fletcher Cox (55 snaps), Jalen Carter (51), Milton Williams (28), Jordan Davis (18), Marlon Tuipulotu (3).

Give credit to Cox, Williams and Davis, who all suffered injuries in this game but returned to play through them.

• In the secondary, Reed Blankenship and Kevin Byard played all 75 snaps. Darius Slay played 74 and James Bradberry 73. Both Slay and Bradberry left and came back on that final drive. Eli Ricks (47 snaps) and Sydney Brown (25) continued to rotate at the slot corner spot. Bradley Roby (shoulder) should be back after the bye.

• Nakobe Dean started and played 21 snaps before leaving with a foot injury. Even before the injury, the Eagles were rotating at linebacker. Nicholas Morrow ended up playing 54 snaps and Zach Cunningham didn’t leave the field.

Offensive notes

• Despite clearly playing through some pain, Jalen Hurts played all 62 snaps on Sunday and has played all 640 offensive snaps this season. His entire OL, including rookie right guard Tyler Steen, played the whole game. Cam Jurgens should be back after the bye.

• At WR, A.J. Brown played 60 snaps, followed by DeVonta Smith at 58, Olamide Zaccheaus at 26 and Julio Jones at 19. Quez Watkins is eligible to return after the bye week, so the Eagles will have an interesting decision to make.

• D’Andre Swift played 40 snaps, followed by Kenny Gainwell (23) and Rashaad Penny (2). Penny had 2 carries for 8 yards on his 2 snaps.

• TE Dallas Goedert played 48 snaps before leaving this game with a fractured forearm. He’s going to miss some time. Jack Stoll played 27 snaps and Albert Okweugbunam played 6. Grant Calcaterra missed this game with a concussion but seems to be moving through the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube