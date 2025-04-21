Philadelphia Eagles star receiver A.J. Brown is "always open" to striking a deal with whoever stole his car.

Brown posted to his Instagram Stories and X on Monday, April 21, 2025, to ask whoever stole his car to return it before he would press charges:

"Dear Philly - to whoever stole my car last night, I’ll make a deal with you…. Bring back my car and I won’t press charges, or when I find you today, it’s going to be what it’s going to be," Brown wrote on X. "Take it or leave it my guy."

"Come on man, you stole my whip last night," Brown said on his Instagram Story.

Brown said the thief arrived at 3:42 a.m. and had the car stolen by 3:45 a.m. "Your smooth with it dog... your fast on your feet."

"I'm gonna show you how fast I am on my feet," Brown quipped.

"If I find you... it's going to be what it's going to be," Brown said, while threatening to show up in the interrogation room once the thief is caught.

Brown said he knew where the car was "right now," but didn't offer how he knew that.

Though Brown shouted out Philly, the theft didn't happen in the city, Philadelphia police told NBC10.

Brown -- who according to a feature on SJMag lives somewhere in South Jersey -- didn't reveal what car was stolen or where it was taken from.

As of late Monday morning, both of Brown's social media posts had been removed.

By about 3:40 p.m., as reported by NBC10's John Clark, Brown was informed by police that the vehicle had been recovered.

AJ Brown says his stolen car has been recovered. AJ posted this on Instagram saying that he was trying to get his workout in at the Eagles Novacare complex. Police have notified him they found his stolen car. The Eagles started offseason workouts today. pic.twitter.com/aTnYy9dJyO — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) April 21, 2025

