Trending
A.J. Brown

‘Bring back my car': AJ Brown gives thief chance to avoid charges

A.J. Brown offers deal to whoever stole his car early on Monday, April 21, 2025: 'bring back my car and I won’t press charges.' The vehicle was recovered by police in Philadelphia on Monday afternoon, Brown said

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Philadelphia Eagles star receiver A.J. Brown is "always open" to striking a deal with whoever stole his car.

Brown posted to his Instagram Stories and X on Monday, April 21, 2025, to ask whoever stole his car to return it before he would press charges:

"Dear Philly - to whoever stole my car last night, I’ll make a deal with you…. Bring back my car and I won’t press charges, or when I find you today, it’s going to be what it’s going to be," Brown wrote on X. "Take it or leave it my guy."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.
AJ Brown tweet
@1kalwaysopen_
@1kalwaysopen_

"Come on man, you stole my whip last night," Brown said on his Instagram Story.

Brown said the thief arrived at 3:42 a.m. and had the car stolen by 3:45 a.m. "Your smooth with it dog... your fast on your feet."

"I'm gonna show you how fast I am on my feet," Brown quipped.

Philadelphia Eagles

Find the latest Philadelphia Eagles news, highlights, analysis and more with NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Eagles news 5 hours ago

Eagles lock up Pro Bowl center on 4-year mega extension

2025 NFL Draft 9 hours ago

Eagles trade up to add offensive weapon in latest mock draft

"If I find you... it's going to be what it's going to be," Brown said, while threatening to show up in the interrogation room once the thief is caught.

Brown said he knew where the car was "right now," but didn't offer how he knew that.

Though Brown shouted out Philly, the theft didn't happen in the city, Philadelphia police told NBC10.

Brown -- who according to a feature on SJMag lives somewhere in South Jersey -- didn't reveal what car was stolen or where it was taken from.

As of late Monday morning, both of Brown's social media posts had been removed.

By about 3:40 p.m., as reported by NBC10's John Clark, Brown was informed by police that the vehicle had been recovered.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

A.J. BrownPhiladelphia Eagles
Share
Dashboard
NBC 10 Philadelphia Telemundo 62 NBC Sports
Contact Us