Eagles Stay or Go 2025: Edge rusher position is in flux

Brandon Graham

Roob: I still can’t get over the fact that B.G. was able to play 13 effective snaps in the Super Bowl, just 11 weeks after suffering a torn triceps. What a cool thing to add to his legacy. Whatever happens next, Brandon Graham is an Eagles all-timer. It’s hard to imagine him coming back now for a 16th season because Super Bowl LIX was such a perfect ending. If he calls it a career, what a way to go out. With his second Super Bowl win. But he played at such a high level before he got hurt in that first Rams game he may just decide to keep it going. Nobody loves being a part of this team more than Brandon Graham and nobody loves playing football more than B.G. Either way, he’ll be a part of this franchise moving forward. I’m guessing it will be in an off-the-field role. But if he wants to keep playing? Who's going to stop him?

Verdict: Goes

Dave: Could Brandon Graham return and be an effective player in 2025? Sure. But he’s going to turn 37 in April and he already accomplished his goal of playing 15 years in the NFL. Not only that, but Graham somehow returned from a torn triceps in 11 weeks to play (and play well) in Super Bowl LIX. It just seems like the perfect way for Graham to go out as a two-time Super Bowl champion and one of the biggest legends in franchise history. If Graham really wants to come back, the Eagles should make it happen. But it seems more likely Graham will retire this offseason. The good news is that he’s already said he isn’t going anywhere. The Eagles will find a role for him in the building. He’s the kind of guy who will just add value by being around. Call him VP of Morale or something and make sure he stays around the team.

Verdict: Goes

K.J. Henry

Roob: Good ol’ K.J. He played for two teams this year, and neither one of them was the Eagles. But he did have a couple brief practice squad stints here, and the Eagles apparently saw enough to sign him to a futures deal. I will say this: With B.G. likely to retire, Josh Sweat likely to move on as a free agent and Bryce Huff still a huge question mark, there will likely be some open competition at edge this summer. So a guy like Henry, who was Washington’s 5th-round pick in 2023 and has a little NFL experience, should have an opportunity to show what he’s all about in training camp. But he faces a long road to have any shot at sticking on the roster.

Verdict: Goes

Dave: The Eagles signed Henry to their practice squad in late November after spending time with the Cowboys and Bengals earlier in the season. A fifth-round pick from Clemson, Henry began his career with the Commanders in 2023. In two NFL seasons, Henry has played in 14 games with 3 starts and has 2 1/2 sacks. So it’s not like he has no shot of making the Eagles’ roster. It seems unlikely he’ll be on the team but Henry could turn some heads in training camp.

Verdict: Goes

Bryce Huff

Roob: The lack of production and bloated contract make it almost impossible for the Eagles to unload Huff, so he’ll most likely be around for one more year, and after a lost 2024 the Eagles can only hope that he can make a big jump in Year 2 under Jeremiah Washburn and Vic Fangio and give the Eagles something in 2025. This is a guy who had 10 sacks in 2023 with the Jets, so there’s something there. You would think. And although it wasn’t a lot, he was starting to show some blips before he broke his wrist in November. So maybe there’s some hope? Maybe? Not a lot but some.

Verdict: Stays

Dave: This season was a disaster for Bryce Huff. While most of the moves Howie Roseman made in the offseason worked to perfection, his biggest move didn’t. The Eagles gave Huff a three-year, $51.1 million contract and by the Super Bowl, Huff was a healthy scratch. That’s not great. It’s not like all of Huff’s ability evaporated but he clearly doesn’t seem like a good fit with Vic Fangio or in his defense. The contract might force the Eagles to hold on to Huff in 2025 and any movement before June 1 seems very unlikely because of his contract. But I think there’s a chance we see Huff traded after that date, which would ease the dead money hit in 2025. It might just be better for the Eagles to get what they can out of Huff in a trade and cut their losses.

Verdict: Goes

Jalyx Hunt

Roob: Hunt began the season inactive, only played 17 mop-up snaps through Week 8 and didn’t even get on the field as late as Week 11. Then something clicked, and when it clicked, it really clicked. The last couple months of the regular season and the postseason Hunt was a huge part of the edge rotation, averaging 30 snaps per game from the Rams game on. With B.G. sidelined and Huff ineffective, Hunt gave the Eagles productive snaps down the stretch and had 1 ½ sacks in the postseason, matching his regular-season total. Not bad for a converted Ivy League safety from the Southland Conference. The thing about Hunt is that he’s only scratched the surface. He showed remarkable growth as the year went on, and he’s only going to keep getting better. There are a lot of questions about the 2025 edge group, but no reason not to expect Hunt to make a big jump in Year 2.

Verdict: Stays

Dave: The third-round pick out of Houston Christian was a safety at Cornell just a few years ago. While he had some obvious athleticism, most folks thought he was in for a redshirt rookie season. But after being inactive for Week 1, Hunt began to work his way up and carve out a role on defense. After having 1 1/2 sacks in 16 regular season games, Hunt had another 1 1/2 in four postseason games. The development throughout the season from Hunt was extremely impressive and with the position in a state of flux, his role is expected to increase in 2025. It’ll be exciting to see how much Hunt will improve next year. He’s off to a very encouraging start in his NFL career and could be in for a big jump.

Verdict: Stays

Ochaun Mathis

Roob: Started the season with the Patriots. Didn’t do much. Finished the season with the Eagles. Didn’t do much.

Verdict: Goes

Dave: The Eagles signed Mathis to their practice squad in November and then signed him to a futures deal after the season ended. Mathis played in just one game for the Eagles but has played in 14 in two years in the NFL. If he has a shot to make the roster in 2025, he’ll need to perform well on special teams.

Verdict: Goes

Nolan Smith

Roob: Went from a little-used back-up as a rookie to an elite pass rusher on a Super Bowl champion in Year 2. After a quiet first month, Smith was a machine the rest of the season with 10 ½ sacks in his final 16 games, including a franchise-record four in the postseason. Even played with a torn triceps in the Super Bowl but only missed a couple snaps. Smith has always shown a lot of promise, but he paid off on that promise this year with relentless play both getting to the QB and stuffing the run. A fiesty, non-stop player and lots of fun to watch. His ceiling is unlimited.

Verdict: Stays

Dave: It’s scary to think about what the Eagles’ defense would have looked like this season without Nolan Smith. After a somewhat disappointing rookie season, Smith was the Eagles’ best edge rusher for most of 2024 and there’s no reason to think he won’t keep improving as he enters Year 3. After playing through a torn triceps in the Super Bowl, Smith should have plenty of time to heal before the 2025 season. Smith is the kind of player coaches love. Not only can he rush the passer but he’s great against the run, loves doing dirty work and plays with relentless effort. While he’s obviously a different player than Brandon Graham, his on-field relentlessness is very reminiscent of BG. It’ll be exciting to see where Smith’s career goes.

Verdict: Stays

Josh Sweat

Roob: You never know exactly how the market is going to define itself, but edge rushers generally make a lot of money. Heck, when Bryce Huff is getting $17 million a year you know the market is crazy. But effective edge rushers can have such a huge effect on a game, it does make sense. Everybody is looking for guys who can wreck quarterbacks, and Sweat has definitely shown that ability for much of his career. He’s been inconsistent and prone to long gaps with little or no production the last couple years, but I just think his 2 ½-sack Super Bowl is going to reset his value and price him out of the Eagles’ range. You’d love to bring him back. Heck, Sweat has spent seven years here and is 8th in franchise history with 48 sacks. He would rather be here if the Eagles can offer what other teams can. But I just don’t think that’s going to happen.

Verdict: Goes

Dave: After an up-and-down 2024 season, Sweat saved his best game of the season for Super Bowl LIX. He finished second in MVP voting after having 2 1/2 sacks on Patrick Mahomes. He was an absolute beast in the Super Bowl and has been a productive player for most of his career. The Eagles definitely got a steal in the fourth round of that 2018 draft. Sweat is eighth all-time on the Eagles’ sack leaderboard with 40. He had a really good run with the Eagles but this is a chance for the 27-year-old to make some big-time money this offseason. His value is high after the Super Bowl and with the Eagles’ cap situation, I think he’s going to cash in elsewhere.

Verdict: Goes

