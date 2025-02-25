Eagles Stay or Go 2025: Will Kenny Gainwell return as a backup?

Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro bring back Stay or Go in 2025, trying to figure out the futures of every Eagles player on the roster.

We already took a look at quarterback.

Up today: Running back

Saquon Barkley

Roob: One of the big storylines of this offseason is going to be what can Saquon Barkley do as an encore to his historic 2024 season? Only three players 27 or older have had consecutive seasons with 1,500 yards and a 5.0 average – O.J. Simpson in 1975 and 1976, Barry Sanders in 1996 and 1997 and Tiki Barber in 2005 and 2006. But while the odds may be against Barkley coming anywhere close to his 2024 numbers, he’s already made history with 2,000 yards and 13 touchdowns after his 27th birthday and considering the way he takes care of himself, the way Nick Sirianni understands how to manage his workload during the week and on game day and the Eagles’ peerless talent on the offensive line, nothing Barkley does in 2025 would surprise me.

Verdict: Stays

Dave: Barkley is coming off the best running back season in NFL history and will obviously be back in 2025. The All-Pro signed a three-year, $37.75 million deal last offseason and then outplayed it. He is the third-highest paid running back in the NFL in terms of APY but was clearly the best running back in the NFL last season. Barkley didn’t have a huge Super Bowl but his presence was clearly felt by how the Chiefs were forced to play against the Eagles. That was the result of a year of running all over the reset NFL. Barkley will obviously be back in 2025 and the Eagles probably won’t have to redo his deal this offseason. But it’s not completely out of the question. And if he has another big season in 2025, the Eagles will probably give him another big deal next offseason.

Verdict: Stays

Kenny Gainwell

Roob: Gainwell has been a solid backup to Miles Sanders, D’Andre Swift and Barkley for four years, averaging about 19 rushing yards and 11 ½ receiving yards in 75 games. He’s one of only three RBs in NFL history with 1,000 rushing yards and 100 catches in his first four years despite starting fewer than five games. Gainwell wants to play more and I don’t blame him, and I don’t know if he’ll get that opportunity anywhere else but I know he won’t get it here. Gainwell is only 25, he’s a versatile runner, receiver and blocker and I think there’ll be a team out there once he hits free agency in March that will place some value in Gainwell. Maybe not as a starter and 17-carries-per-game guy but in a larger role than the one he’ll have here. Will Shipley can do a lot of the things Gainwell can do, and he’s on a rookie contract, so it doesn’t make sense for the Eagles to match any outside offer for Gainwell.

Verdict: Goes

Dave: We all know that Gainwell became a favorite of Nick Sirianni during the last four years. Gainwell was a fifth-round pick in 2021 and then backed up three different Pro Bowl running backs in his Eagles career. In 2024, with Barkley having an incredible season, Gainwell’s role decreased a bit from 2023. But he still had 406 yards from scrimmage and was a key role player on special teams. Nobody is a bigger Gainwell fan than Barkley, who said multiple times last year that Gainwell deserves the chance to be a feature back in the NFL. Perhaps he gets that chance in 2025. Even if Gainwell doesn’t get to be the No. 1, there’s probably a team that will pay him to be a bigger part of their rotation than the Eagles are willing to pay him to be the No. 2 behind Barkley. The Eagles would love to have Gainwell back and there’s a chance that happens, but right now I’m leaning toward him being gone.

Verdict: Goes

Will Shipley

Roob: One of the enduring images of the 2024 postseason was Barkley leaping high in the air and screaming at the top of his lungs as Shipley sped through the Commanders’ defense on his way to a 57-yard run in the NFC Championship Game, the 5th-longest postseason run in Eagles history. Shipley, a rookie 4th-round pick, showed flashes of what he’s capable of in spot duty this year – 4 catches for 35 yards in the year-ender vs. the Giants and that 57-yard run and TD in mop-up time vs. Washington. Is that enough to feel comfortable with Shipley as No. 2 in 2025? There’s a reason the Eagles drafted him in the fourth round last spring, and I don’t see any reason he can’t handle the job.

Verdict: Stays

Dave: Because Barkley was so good and because Gainwell took over the few snaps that were left, we didn’t get to see too much of Shipley in his rookie season. But he showed flashes in that limited playing time as a runner but also as a receiver out of the backfield. He’ll obviously be on the team in 2025 in the second year of his rookie contract but there’s a chance he could have an expanded role if Gainwell indeed moves on. It seems very possible that Shipley will be the primary backup behind Barkley in 2025. That’s a huge role on this team but they drafted Shipley in the fourth round for a reason.

Verdict: Stays

Tyrion Davis-Price

Roob: One-time 49ers 3rd-round pick was around all year, so that tells you there’s something the Eagles like about him. He was elevated for only the second Cowboys game and ran a few times late in the game with the Eagles up big. Davis-Price was one of the futures contracts guys the Eagles signed after the season, so he’ll presumably be around for the offseason program and into training camp. At best he’ll have an opportunity to compete for a RB3 spot assuming Gainwell leaves.

Verdict: Goes

Dave: Last training camp, Davis-Price did some good things and he’s a former third-round pick. If Gainwell leaves in free agency, then there’s obviously a greater chance that Davis-Price is able to make the Eagles’ roster as the third running back behind Barkley and Shipley. But there’s also a chance Gainwell is back or that the Eagles add another running back in free agency or the draft. Davis-Price could make the team but it would take a really strong summer.

Verdict: Goes

