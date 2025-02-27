Eagles Stay or Go 2025: Another year of Dallas Goedert? 

Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro bring back Stay or Go in 2025, trying to figure out the futures of every Eagles player on the roster.

Up today: Tight end

Grant Calcaterra

Roob: Calcaterra showed his value in Dallas Goedert’s absence with some big down-the-field plays. He’s improved as a blocker but is still below average, although the effort is there. Calcaterra is a solid special teamer and I don’t think he’ll ever be a TE1 but he’s a good guy to have on the roster, especially considering Goedert’s extensive injury history.

Verdict: Stays

Dave: In his third NFL season, Calcaterra took a nice jump forward. He’s still not going to offer a ton as an in-line blocker but he was productive when Dallas Goedert missed time this past season. Calcaterra entered the 2024 season with just 9 career catches and ended up with 24 for 298 and a touchdown during the Super Bowl season. The difference was felt when Goedert was out. In previous seasons when Goedert would miss time, the Eagles didn’t get much production from the tight end position. That wasn’t the case in 2024. Calcaterra will enter the fourth and final year of his rookie contract in 2025 and will be on the roster.

Verdict: Stays

Dallas Goedert

Roob: I know there’s a school of thought that it doesn’t make sense to re-sign a 30-year-old tight end who’s missed 22 games since 2020. But in Goedert’s case, it makes perfect sense. Because you’ll take the missed games in exchange for some truly elite postseason production, and that’s what Goedert gives the Eagles. Goedert has been a very good tight end when he’s healthy in the regular season, but he’s emerged as one of the top postseason tight ends in NFL history. And when your team is in the playoffs every year that’s a really valuable thing to have. Goedert’s 52 postseason catches are 8th-most in postseason history by a tight end, his 562 yards are 11th-most and his four TDs are 10th-most. His 215 yards this postseason were 4th-most ever by a tight end in a single postseason, and his 17 catches were 3rd-most. Jalen Hurts has such a trust level in Goedert, and that’s something you’d hate to lose.

Verdict: Stays

Dave: Goedert is 30 now and managed to play in just 10 games in the 2024 regular season. The good news is that he returned in time for the playoffs and was actually the Eagles’ leading receiver in the playoffs this year with 17 catches for 215 yards and a touchdown. When healthy, Goedert still played at an extremely high level. In fact, his yards-per-game of 49.6 in 2024 was the third-highest figure of his career. Goedert is still a big playmaking threat in the passing game and a very good blocker in the run game. In the last several years, Goedert has played 12, 14 and 10 games. He seems to miss time during the middle of every season and that’s a problem. The tricky thing is that Goedert still really good but can the Eagles rely on him? It’s not crazy to think about the Eagles’ possibly moving on from Goedert this offseason but he was such a key playoff contributor that it’s worth them figuring out a way to keep him around in 2025.

Verdict: Stays

E.J. Jenkins

Roob: Split time between the practice squad and active roster and caught one pass – a touchdown from Tanner McKee in the Giants game. The Eagles like Jenkins, but I’m figuring they draft a tight end fairly early in April, and Goedert, Calcaterra and the rookie will be the three TEs on the 53 coming out of camp. But wouldn’t be surprised if Jenkins sticks around on the practice squad and pops up here and there on game day.

Verdict: Goes

Dave: This is one where I was on the fence. Jenkins did some really good things last summer in training camp. He did everything he could to earn a roster spot but was still released and went to the practice squad. Eventually, Jenkins played in 8 games this season and was the third tight end for Super Bowl LIX. Jenkins is still just 26 and is worth continuing to develop. But Goedert and Calcaterra are back and this might also be a good time to draft another tight end. If that happens, then it’s hard to see Jenkins finding his way on the roster.

Verdict: Goes

Nick Muse

Roob: One-time 7th-round pick of the Vikings is another practice squad and futures contract tight end who began the season in Minnesota and finished it here. Don’t see a scenario where he could contend for a roster spot.

Verdict: Goes

Dave: Muse was a late addition to the practice squad in 2024 and then the Eagles signed him to a futures deal after the season ended. So they clearly want to take a closer look at the former Vikings’ draft pick. But he’s a longshot to make the roster.

Verdict: Goes

C.J. Uzomah

Roob: Uzomah is a 32-year-old veteran who was a good guy to have around to mentor young tight ends and bring 10 years of experience to the tight end room. But it’s hard to imagine him having a role moving forward.

Verdict: Goes

Dave: The Eagles actually kept Jenkins on their roster for Super Bowl LIX instead of activating Uzomah off Injured Reserve. Uzomah played in seven games for the Eagles in 2024 but is clearly at the end of his NFL career. It would make sense for the Eagles to move on and get younger at the position.

Verdict: Goes

