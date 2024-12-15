Live updates: It's a Week 15 Battle of PA with Eagles-Steelers

What to Know The Eagles (11-2) host the Steelers (10-3) in a battle of Pennsylvania Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles are on a nine-game winning streak. A win today secures the longest winning streak in franchise history.

Jalen Hurts vs. the top takeaway defense in the NFL and Lane Johnson vs. T.J. Watt highlight key matchups to watch.

Jake Elliott isn't having a good season but the Eagles' kicker is still feeling confident as the playoffs approach.

Eagles Pregame Live begins 3:00 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Philadelphia and the NBC Sports app, with Postgame Live airing immediately when the game goes final.

Follow along for live updates as the Eagles go for a franchise-best 10-game winning streak Sunday against the Steelers.