Eagles' stud rookie pops up on injury report on Thursday

Star rookie defensive tackle Jalen Carter popped up on the Eagles’ injury report on Thursday.

Carter, 22, did not practice after being a full participant in Wednesday’s session.

In addition to Carter, the Eagles were also without cornerback Darius Slay (knee) and safety Justin Evans (knee) on Thursday. Slay and Evans missed their second straight day of practice, while Carter was a new addition.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Through five games, Carter hasn’t just been good for a rookie. You can make the case he’s been the Eagles’ best defensive player and one of the best defensive players in the entire NFL. He’s well on his way to winning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

In five games this season, Carter already has 3 1/2 sacks, 4 tackles for loss, 4 QB hits, 12 tackles and 23 total pressures, which ties him for the league lead with Aaron Donald among defensive tackles. The No. 9 overall pick from Georgia has been tremendous so far.

Carter’s injury is certainly something to monitor as the Eagles get closer to Sunday’s 4:25 p.m. kickoff on Sunday at MetLife Stadium against the Jets.

The good news at the defensive tackle position is that there’s a chance the Eagles could have Fletcher Cox (back) and Marlon Tuipulotu (triceps) back on Sunday. Cox was a full participant on Friday after being limited on Wednesday. And Tuipulotu was back as a limited participant after missing the first day of the week.

Here’s the full injury report from Thursday:

DNP: DT Jalen Carter (ankle), S Justin Evans (knee), CB Darius Slay (knee)

Limited: S Sydney Brown (hamstring), LB Nakobe Dean (foot), TE Jack Stoll (shoulder), DT Marlon Tuipulotu (triceps)

Full: DT Fletcher Cox (back), RB Rashaad Penny (illness)

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube