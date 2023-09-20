Eagles TE poached off practice squad, Eagles bring back OLB to fill spot

The Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday signed TE Brady Russell off the Eagles' practice squad. To fill his spot, the Eagles have brought back OLB Kyron Johnson.

According to Seattle reporters, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said tight end Will Dissly has a shoulder injury and wasn’t expected to practice on Wednesday. That seemingly explains the addition of Russell.

Russell, 25, signed with the Eagles as an undrafted rookie out of Colorado this spring. Russell's uncle Matt is an Eagles senior personnel director. The 6-3, 247-pound Russell had a solid spring and summer and signed to the practice squad after being released at final cuts. Russell had 5 catches for 50 yards and a touchdown in the preseason.

Johnson, 25, was a sixth-round pick out of Kansas last year. He played in 16 games, mostly on special teams. He was released at final cuts this summer, joined the practice squad, but was then released a few days later.

The Eagles already made a practice squad move on Wednesday, signing running back Bryant Koback. They also recently added cornerback Tiawan Mullen to the practice squad. Mullen was with the team for a few days earlier this month. Mullen took the place of LB Rashaan Evans, who was released from the practice squad five days ago.

The practice squad is full at 16 players:

WR Devon Allen

DT Thomas Booker

OT Le’Raven Clark

CB Mekhi Garner

OL Julian Good-Jones

DE Tarron Jackson

OLB Kyron Johnson

RB Bryant Koback

P Braden Mann

DB Tristin McCollum

CB Tiawan Mullen

WR Joseph Ngata

G Tyre Phillips

OL Brett Toth

LB Ben VanSumeren

WR Greg Ward

