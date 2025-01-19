Eagles to host NFC Championship Game against Commanders

The Eagles punched their ticket to the NFC Championship Game and since the Commanders won on Saturday, it’ll be in Philadelphia.

The NFC Championship Game will be at Lincoln Financial Field next Sunday at 3 p.m. on FOX.

The No. 2-seeded Eagles got to the NFC Championship Game by beating the No. 4-seeded Rams 28-22 on Sunday in the divisional round and by beating the No. 7-seeded Packers 22-10 in the wild card round.

The Eagles were able to hold on to win against the Rams as a heavy snow fell at Lincoln Financial Field.

The No. 6-seeded Commanders got to the championship game by shocking the No. 1-seeded Lions 45-31 on Sunday and by beating the No. 3-seeded Buccaneers 23-20 in the wild card round. As a wild card team, the Commanders will play their third straight road playoff game next Sunday.

Had the Lions beaten the Commanders, the Eagles would be getting ready to travel to Detroit next weekend. Instead, they’ll host their third NFC Championship Game in eight years.

The Eagles and Commanders split their two games during the season. The Eagles won in Philadelphia 26-18 back in Week 11. The Commanders were able to stage a fourth-quarter comeback to beat the Eagles 36-33 in Week 16 in Washington in a game where Jalen Hurts was knocked out early with a concussion.

These two NFC East adversaries have faced off just once before in the playoffs. Washington beat the Eagles 20-6 in the wild card round of the 1990 season.

The next year, Washington won the Super Bowl and they haven’t been back to an NFC Championship Game since.

The Eagles’ have won their last two NFC Championship Games. They beat the Vikings 38-7 in the 2017 season to advance to Super Bowl LII and they beat the 49ers 31-7 in the 2022 season to advance to Super Bowl LVII.

