Eagles trade up to add offensive weapon in latest mock draft

Finally! We enter the week of the 2025 NFL Draft. if you’re not completely exhausted by the mountain of mocks you’ve sifted through to this point, you are either a glutton for punishment, or what the kids like to call a “real one.” I’ll let you choose. As a bonus, here is one more mock draft for your reading pleasure.

1. Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

The proverbial stone-cold mortal lock. He may or may not already be wearing a No. 1 jersey in Titans blue.

2. Browns: Travis Hunter, CB, Colorado

Cleveland has been debating between Hunter and Abdul Carter, but team brass is starting to lean toward Hunter.

3. Giants: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

There was plenty of chatter about Shedeur Sanders going here, but this is the right move. Carter is arguably the best player in this draft, and will make an immediate impact to the Giants’ D.

4. Patriots: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

If this team is hitching its wagon to Drake Maye, it’s a good idea to upgrade the line in front of him. Campbell is a solid start, although he may ultimately move to guard.

5. Jaguars: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

Jags draft Graham for need; they were next-to-last in the league in yards allowed last season. The burly Wolverine will help, both in the run game and as part of the pass rush.

6. Raiders: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

What happens in Vegas… well last season, a running game wasn’t happening. At all. Jeanty will be the three-down back that could jump start the offense for new HC Pete Carroll.

7. Jets: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

One of the darlings of the NFL Combine, Membou has it all. He and Olu Fashanu, last year’s first-round pick, will be a great set of bookends for that Jets’ O-line.

8. Panthers: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

The Panthers’ defense is dreadful, including its pass rush. Williams has what it takes to live in the opposition’s backfield.

9. Saints: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

With the uncertain future of Derek Carr, Sanders is a welcome addition. Don’t be surprised if the Saints are inspired to trade up to get him.

10. Bears: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

With Jeanty off the board, Vegas takes the next-best running back in Hampton, who had 30 TDs over his past two season at Chapel Hill. I am a bit concerned about overuse; more than 530 carries over that span.

11. 49ers: Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

You almost expect Howie Roseman to swoop in somehow and take a highly-talented Bulldog like Walker, but the Niners get him at 12. The Butkus Award winner (top DL) can thrive as a pass-rusher or in coverage.

12. Cowboys: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

Dallas gets the talent they need opposite CeeDee Lamb at WR. McMillan re-wrote the record book at Arizona with a dazzling combo of athleticism and technique.

13. Dolphins: Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas

Protecting Tua is paramount for Miami. Enter Banks, the Outland Trophy winner and three-year starter with pro-ready build and skills.

14. Colts: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

With no apologies to Travis Hunter, Warren is the most versatile player in this draft. Caught 19 TD passes in 2024, ran for four more, even threw for one. He will make a significant difference in Indy’s offense right away.

15. Falcons: James Pearce, EDGE, Tennessee

Pearce lived in the backfield playing for Tennessee, and he’ll be a sizable upgrade for the woeful Falcons pass rush (31 sacks).

16. Cardinals: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

Another team gets a big boost to its pass rush, this time it’s Green, who led FBS in sacks with 17 last season.

17. Bengals: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

While the Bengals offense is frought with stars, the D is filled with holes. Grant steps in to help up front. He can produce from any position on the line. Needs a little work on his motor.

18. Seahawks: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Simmons fills an area of need for an O-line that allowed Geno Smith to be sacked 50 times last season. Maybe the best footwork on any offensive lineman in the class of 2025.

19. Buccaneers: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

A do-it-all linebacker jumps into a Todd Bowles defense. A match made in heaven if there ever was one.

20. Broncos: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

Denver’s running game didn’t really have a standout number one back, but they get one in Henderson, who rushed for 21 TDs over the past two seasons for the Buckeyes.

21. Steelers: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

Pittsburgh can’t wait forever for Aaron Rodgers to come out of his darkness retreat. Dart will compete for QB1 right away. Won’t wow you with athletic gifts, but makes smart, accurate throws.

22. Chargers: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

The Chargers bless Justin Herbert with another talented young target. Really difficult to ignore a 4.29 40 at the Combine.

23. Packers: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Johnson has NFL-ready build, skills and production. Returned three picks for touchdowns over his last two seasons, but missed half of last season with turf toe.

24. Vikings: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

Another corner who slipped due to injury, Morrison is as sound as they come and should really help a Minnesota pass defense that was among the worst in football in 2024.

25. TRADE! Chiefs (from Texans): Josh Conerly, OT, Oregon

Kansas City’s front was ravaged on Super Bowl Sunday. They added Jaylon Moore in free agency for one tackle, and trade up with Houston to grab the other.

26. TRADE! Eagles (from Rams): Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Dallas Goedert is all but out of Philadelphia, and Grant Calcaterra ain’t it. The Birds trade No. 32 and No. 96 (3rd round) to the Rams and tab Loveland, a big-body volume pass catcher in the Zach Ertz, Brock Bowers mold. He can run any route on the tree, and very tough to bring down with the ball in his hands.

27. Ravens: Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss

Baltimore’s hallmark is defense, and building from the inside out. Nolen has game-wrecker potential, even though he doesn’t present like a prototypical inside defensive lineman.

28. Lions: Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State

Detroit needs help inside up front, and Zabel is the perfect peg to fit that hole. Elite athleticism for his position, and the versatility to play anywhere on the lien you need him.

29. Commanders: Malaki Starks, DB, Georgia

A safety with the skill make-up of a corner, Starks is a great depth add to an already strong pass defense.

30. Bills: Shemar Stewart, DL, Texas A&M

Stewart, is an unfinished product, who could be a gem with some polishing. He has all the physical traits and athleticism, but hasn’t quite put it all together just yet.

31. TRADE – Texans (from Chiefs): Luther Burden, WR, Missouri

Houston adds draft capital and still gets its man in Burden, who has a singular package of skills and versatility. Could be a Deebo Samuel-type gadgeteer at the next level.

32. TRADE – Rams (from Eagles): Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Similar to Houston, the Rams are happy to slide back a bit and still get a target for Matthew Stafford. Egbuka plugs right in the slot WR hole left when Cooper Kupp was released. A fluid route runner, Egbuka has see-you-later speed after the catch.