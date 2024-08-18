Eagles training camp observations: Lane Johnson is still really important

The Eagles had a lengthy practice in full pads on Sunday morning at the NovaCare Complex that lasted 1 hour and 53 minutes.

This was also a scrimmage day to create game-like situations. During a good chunk of practice, the coaches who are normally in the booth during games were up on the balcony and the team used headsets. It’s good to rep that stuff.

The Eagles have a walkthrough on Monday before practice three days straight on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, leading up to the preseason finale on Saturday afternoon.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Here are today’s observations:

1. As always, we start with housekeeping:

• Did not practice: Gabe Hall (hamstring), Matt Hennessy (back), E.J. Jenkins (knee), Lane Johnson (veteran rest day), Joseph Ngata (ankle), Moro Ojomo (hip), Albert Okwuegbunam (abdomen), John Ross (concussion), Tyler Steen (ankle), Caden Sterns (knee), Johnny Wilson (concussion)

Ojomo is a new addition to the injury report. He has been having a strong summer.

• Limited: Oren Burks (knee), Grant Calcaterra (shoulder), Cooper DeJean (hamstring), CJ Gardner-Johnson (shoulder)

• Right guard Mekhi Becton left practice early with an injury and did not return.

2. Some depth chart notes:

• After Becton left practice, he was replaced by Brett Toth at right guard. Fred Johnson filled in for Lane Johnson on a vet day. So the right side of the line for most of the day was Toth and Fred Johnson (and it showed).

• The WR3 reps got split between Parris Campbell and Britain Covey. Remember, Ross and Wilson are both out with concussions.

• Tanner Mckee continues to get some second-team reps but after Kenny Pickett.

• C.J. Gardner-Johnson returned to team reps, so he and Reed Blankenship were once again the starters.

• Quinyon Mitchell began the day as the first-team nickel but later got outside reps with the first team in the base package and bumped inside on nickel downs. Isaiah Rodgers got the first reps at outside corner but Kelee Ringo mixed in again.

• The day started with Devin White and Zack Baun but that rotation continues. We saw Nakobe Dean and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. get first-team reps.

• The top punt returners today were Britain Covey and Ainias Smith.

3. Whenever Lane Johnson isn’t on the field you start to remember just how good he is. Josh Sweat went off against Fred Johnson in this practice, accounting for three sacks. At times, the Eagles’ edge rushers have been noticeably quiet during training camp but they are facing one of the best tackle duos in the NFL in Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata. In the offseason, I listed Johnson as the No. 2 most important Eagle in 2024 and that showed on Sunday.

In general, it was a very good day for the defense and the defensive line. Great rep from Jalen Carter in the backfield to obliterate a run play early. Another strong play from Thomas Booker IV, who beat Brett Toth in team drills. Constant pressure in the faces of the quarterbacks on Sunday.

4. The best defensive play of the day (and maybe of camp) came from veteran cornerback Parry Nickerson. He jumped a Tanner McKee pass for Britain Covey and ended up running the other way for a 90+ yard pick-6. It seemed like by the end of his return, the entire Eagles defense was coming behind him to celebrate. C.J. Gardner-Johnson was front and center to celebrate with Nickerson.

That interception from McKee was actually his second of the day. Earlier in the practice, a tipped pass found its way into the arms of linebacker Ben VanSumeren. His teammates were pumped for him too. He and Devin White have a little celebration dance together.

5. The strong surge from Nakobe Dean continued on Sunday. He’s the most physical player on the field and had one of his best practices in an Eagles uniform. He was all over the field. He got in the backfield for a would-be sack, met Saquon Barkley for a short gain and got a few good pops in on rookie Will Shipley.

But Dean’s best play was probably a pass breakup with a hit on DeVonta Smith coming downhill. He timed it just right and drove to knock the ball free.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. also had a nice pass breakup on a throw to Grant Calcaterra. The ball was in Calcaterra’s hands but Trotter hit him to jostle it loose.

6. In general, this was a a sloppy practice for the offense. Of course, they went through all of it without Lane Johnson and were then down to their third option at right guard. But there were some bad snaps, drops and a fumble. And that led to some frustration on that side of the ball.

But that doesn’t mean there weren’t some pretty plays. There were. One of the best was a sideline pass from Jalen Hurts to Dallas Goedert, who somehow got both of his feet in bounds. He beat coverage from Reed Blankenship on the play.

The other big throw from Hurts was a go ball to A.J. Brown, who beat Isaiah Rodgers in coverage down the left sideline for a touchdown.

7. Quinyon Mitchell had a pass breakup on an attempt to Smith late in practice in the end zone but Smith definitely got the better of the rookie in this practice. First, he caught a slot fade against Mitchell for a big gain. And then a bit later, Smith caught a ball in space and cut quickly to leave Mitchell in his dust. He broke the rookie’s ankles a bit on that one.

8. Darius Slay had a couple pass breakups in this practice. One was just perfect coverage on Smith. The other broke up a touchdown on a fade to Brown. Slay never got his head turned on the one in the end zone but was clearly watching Brown’s reaction to the ball in the air. He was able to get his hands up and knock down the pass. Veteran move.

9. Britain Covey made a really tough catch on a pass from Kenny Pickett. Cooper DeJean hit him in the air — it was a nice play from the rookie — but Covey was able to hold on. For a small guy, Covey is pretty tough.

10. It was a good day to wear No. 46. On offense, receiver Jacob Harris made Pickett right a few times with catches on balls that were behind him. One leaping grab on a pass behind him really stood out. Of the depth receivers who probably won’t make the roster, Harris stands out. He could be a practice squad guy.

On defense, veteran edge rusher Terrell Lewis was able to beat Darian Kinnard around the edge and as Pickett tried to get rid of the ball quickly, Lewis got his hands up to bat down the pass.

Stupid Observation of the Day: Nick Sirianni spent some time with special teams on Sunday and even played the role of stand-in punter.

Nick Sirianni helping out a special teams drill. Looks like a punter. pic.twitter.com/NAHJdJAEsY — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) August 18, 2024

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube